US Payments Forum Fall Meeting to Explore Advancements in FinTech, Touchless Growth and Industry Challenges

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum, an integral part of the Secure Technology Alliance, today announces its upcoming Fall Member Meeting. The event gives payments decision-makers a unique opportunity to share their experiences, discuss emerging payments innovations and develop strategies for overcoming industry challenges through collaboration.



The meeting will take place on November 8th and 9th at the Hilton in downtown Nashville, just steps away from major landmarks like the Country Music Hall of Fame. Attendees will have access to interactive roundtable discussions, panels and special interest groups. Many of these educational sessions will be open to Forum members and non-members. Registration details and the full agenda can be found on the U.S. Payments Forum’s website.

Seckin Yilgoren, Mastercard’s senior vice president of North American cyber and intelligence, will kick off the meeting with an impactful keynote address. He will explore methods for protecting the trust between payments stakeholders and consumers in a changing world.

Payments leaders representing every facet of the transaction process will address the following topics:

Today’s payment trends and the future of FinTech

Payments fraud impacts across the ecosystem

FIDO passkeys

Mobile and touchless payments growth

Faster payments and FedNow

Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) and Click to Pay

Payments at the pump

Electric vehicle open payments

Stakeholder reports from payment networks, issuers, merchants and acquirers



“We’re excited to head to the Music City alongside some of the biggest names in global payments,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the U.S. Payments Forum and the Secure Technology Alliance. “The conversations that take place at the Forum’s meetings are invaluable to the greater payments industry. Both inside and outside of scheduled sessions, stakeholders have the chance to pinpoint areas of opportunity within the industry and influence innovation. Global payments networks, merchants, issuers, acquirers and technology makers come together to build better payment experiences in a non-competitive setting.”

Non-member organizations who wish to register for the event’s open sessions can do so at a cost of $195 per person. Member organizations are allowed a maximum number of participants to attend the full range of sessions at no charge based on their level of membership. Additional member registrations are available at $545 per person.

The meeting is made possible through the following sponsors: American Express, Discover and Infineon Technologies.

To access members-only sessions and participate in Forum projects, interested organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals are encouraged to join the U.S. Payments Forum. By joining the U.S. Payments Forum, members will also have access to broader activities within the Secure Technology Alliance and its affiliated organizations. For information on how to join, visit the Forum’s membership page.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

Contact

Mike Smith

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

msmith@montner.com