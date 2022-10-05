Grön Introduces Pips To The Arizona Cannabis Market

Pips candy-coated chocolate pieces are exclusively available at Zen Leaf and The Flower Shop retail locations.



Grön has partnered with a Phoenix local tattoo artist, Joe Tower, to produce temporary tattoos for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Zen Leaf, The Flower Shop, or a permanent tattoo from Joe Tower.

PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arizona cannabis market is about to get a little sweeter! Grön , the women-led producer of delicious, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of Pips - candy-coated chocolate pieces infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract - to the Arizona cannabis market. The beautifully delicious Pips are made with Fair Trade Certified™ chocolate, high-quality cannabis, and are available in four distinct flavors. The initial launch of Pips will be exclusive to Verano-owned and operated Zen Leaf dispensaries and The Flower Shop, a woman-led dispensary brand, with additional retailers coming online soon.

Pips are bite-sized chocolate pieces covered in a colorful, crunchy candy coating all around a crispy center – creating an irresistible snack-worthy edible. Infused with 5mg THC per Pip and available in a variety of cannabinoid ratios with 20 Pips per bag totaling 100mg THC, the versatile edibles can serve as a microdose edible or as an infused alternative to your favorite candy.

“Pips represent more than just a line of edibles, they showcase our commitment to innovation with truly unique forms and flavors. Our team is thrilled to launch Pips, as it supports our mission to bring purpose-driven cannabinoid ratios to the Arizona community,” said Christine Smith, Founder and CEO of Grön. “We’d love to thank our partners at Verano for their continued support of our expansion efforts in Arizona. As a woman-led brand, we’re excited to partner with The Flower Shop, a woman-led cannabis dispensary, and continue to amplify the voices of strong women within our industry.”

Grön initially launched in the Arizona cannabis market in late 2021 with their Sugar-Coated Pearls, and has since become one of the leading edibles brands in the state. The launch of Pips completes Grön’s selection of edibles in Arizona, which includes their best-selling Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGA Pearls, and Fair Trade chocolate.

Pips Giveaway



To kick off the launch of Pips, Grön has partnered with Phoenix tattoo artist, Joe Tower, to produce a sheet of temporary tattoos to showcase on social media for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Zen Leaf, The Flower Shop, or a permanent tattoo from Joe Tower. Second-prize winners will receive a limited-edition Grön Swag Box. To enter the giveaway drawing, customers must share a photo of their temporary tattoo on their skin on social media and tag @eatgron and @zenleafdispensaries or @theflowershoparizona. To obtain a Pips temporary tattoo sheet, customers can visit Zen Leaf or The Flower Shop retail locations beginning October 5, 2022.

Three first prize winners will receive a $500 gift card to Zen Leaf, The Flower Shop, or toward a permanent tattoo from Phoenix artist, Joe Tower. Five second-prize winners will receive a limited edition Grön Swag Box. The three first prize winners will be announced on @eatgron’s Instagram on Friday, October 28, 2022. The second-prize winners will be announced every Friday from October 28, 2022, to November 25, 2022.

Pips are available now at all Zen Leaf and The Flower Shop dispensaries across Arizona. For a complete list of retail locations, visit http://eatgron.com/where-to-buy/ .

Pips Flavors Include:

Milk Chocolate Caramel - Daytime Sativa with 3:1 CBD/THC

Milk Chocolate - Sativa

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter - Hybrid with 1:1 CBD/THC

Dark Chocolate - Sleepy Indica with 1:1:1 CBD/CBN/THC

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include cannabis-infused chocolate, Sugar-Coated Pearls, Mega Pearls, and candy-coated chocolate Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by 2023.

For more information visit: https://eatgron.com/arizona-cannabis-edibles/

