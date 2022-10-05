Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,071 in the last 365 days.

U of I, UC Santa Barbara and Dow scientists crack upcycling plastics to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, advancing a recent Science study

/EIN News/ -- URBANA, Ill., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientists from the University of Illinois Urbana-ChampaignUniversity of California, Santa Barbara and Dow developed a breakthrough process to transform the most widely produced plastic — polyethylene (PE) — into the second-most widely produced plastic, polypropylene (PP), which will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

The new study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society announces a series of coupled catalytic reactions that transform PE, which is #2 and #4 plastic that make up 29% of the world's plastic consumption, into the building block propylene that is the key ingredient to produce PP, also known as #5 plastic that accounts for close to 25% of the world's plastic consumption.

This study establishes a proof-of-concept for upcycling PE plastic with more than 95% selectivity into propylene. The researchers have built a reactor that creates a continuous flow of propylene that can be converted into PP easily using current technology — making this discovery scalable and rapidly implementable. 

Why this matters: Preliminary analysis suggests that if just 20% of the world's PE could be recovered and converted via this route, it could represent a potential savings of GHG emissions comparable to taking 3 million cars off the road.

"If we are to upcycle a significant fraction of the over 100 million tons of plastic waste we generate each year, we need solutions that are highly scalable," Damien Guironnet, Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, said. "Our team demonstrated the chemistry in a flow reactor we developed to produce propylene highly selectively and continuously. This is a key advance to address the immense volume of the problem that we are facing." 

Read Full Story

Contact Information:
Sonia Fernandez
Science and Technology Writer
sonia.fernandez@ucsb.edu
(805) 893-4765

Shelly Leachman
Editorial Director
shelly.leachman@ucsb.edu
(805) 893-4620

Claire Benjamin
Associate Director of Communications Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
claire@illinois.edu
217-244-0941

Related Images






Image 1: Guironnet_Scott


Co-lead authors: Damien Guironnet, chemical and biomolecular engineering professor at Illinois, and Susannah Scott, Distinguished Professor and Mellichamp Chair of Sustainable Catalytic Processing at UC Santa Barbara.








Image 2: Guironnet-plastic 07


Chemical and biomolecular engineering professor Damien Guironnet and graduate students Vanessa DaSilva and Nicholas Wang demonstrated a new scalable process that can upcycle plastics. Credit: Heather Coit/University of Illinois



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Guironnet_Scott

Guironnet_Scott

You just read:

U of I, UC Santa Barbara and Dow scientists crack upcycling plastics to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, advancing a recent Science study

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.