National Healthcare Consulting Firm HSG Advisors Welcomes Industry Expert Kari Craig as Senior Manager

Craig joins the rapidly growing firm to help physician practices, hospitals, and health systems navigate a post-pandemic healthcare landscape

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSG Advisors, a national healthcare consulting firm that supports health system leaders with data intelligence to strategically improve employed physician network performance, has hired Kari Craig as Senior Manager within its Provider Compensation and Compliance team. Healthcare practices face post-pandemic opportunities and challenges, and HSG's team partners with clients to evaluate compensation, ensure compliance, and develop and implement solutions to address their evolving needs.

"Kari is an industry leader who comes to us with wide-ranging experience in healthcare consulting, analytics, provider compensation, and provider network development. Demand for our Compensation and Compliance services is growing, and our clients will benefit from Kari's expertise, insight, and analytical abilities. We're excited to have her on the team and ready for her to dive right into the work," says Travis Ansel, Managing Partner.

HSG Advisors' Provider Compensation and Compliance service team supports clients in developing sustainable solutions that promote market competitiveness, financial sustainability, and regulatory compliance. Specifically, the firm advises hospitals and healthcare systems on Compensation Model Design and Implementation for employed and independent providers. The team also advises on Fair Market Value and Commercial Reasonableness Services for transactions involving health systems and providers. Craig's primary responsibility is working directly with clients to develop solutions for their individual needs and managing day-to-day delivery to ensure successful outcomes. Internally, she'll collaborate with senior level Directors and Managers and provide mentorship and guidance to Consultants and Analysts within the team.

"Providers and healthcare systems have faced so much change and uncertainty in the past few years, but at the same time, they have new doors opening for them. I'm delighted to join HSG Advisors and help clients rebuild, expand, and adapt," says Craig. "I was drawn to HSG Advisors because of its reputation in the industry and the company's growth trajectory. I knew it would be the ideal place to move into the next phase of my career," she continues.

HSG is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The practice empowers leaders to build differentiated health system strategies and high-performing employed physician networks by pairing data intelligence with experienced advice. The firm's comprehensive approach to leveraging market facts to inform healthcare strategies allows leaders to understand opportunities and deliver the right care to their communities. For more information about HSG, visit www.HSGAdvisors.com, LinkedIn, email info@hsgadvisors.com, or call (502) 814-1180.

