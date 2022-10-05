NOBLIS NAMES JENNIFER OLIVER AS VICE PRESIDENT FOR BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Project control, pricing and acquisitions veteran steps in following Rick DuBois’ retirement

/EIN News/ -- Reston, Va., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today named Jennifer Oliver as its vice president for Business Administration, taking over from Rick DuBois, who is retiring after nearly two decades with the company. Oliver will also become a member of Noblis’ Executive Council.

“Rick has been a valued and strategic member of our leadership team for nearly 18 years, and we wish him all the best,” said Amr ElSawy, Noblis’ chief executive officer and president. “At the same time, I congratulate Jennifer on this new chapter of her career at Noblis. She’s significantly contributed to our overall success and I’m confident that her experience, business acumen and strong leadership skills will position her well to drive this essential role.”

Since joining Noblis in 2019, Oliver has served as the company’s corporate director for Contracts & Procurement and has led critical efforts in the company’s acquisition and integration of NoblisMSD.

Before joining Noblis, Oliver was Director of Corporate Contracts at Booz Allen Hamilton. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland at College Park.

ABOUT NOBLIS

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions.

