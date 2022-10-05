Exclusive Platform for Healthcare Professionals Launched with Free Trial

Helphero pro logo

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HelpHero Pro is excited to announce the official launch of its app for healthcare professionals. In recent times, the tremendous effort and incredible work of healthcare professionals have been more noticeable than ever before. This app is designed to bring a group of healthcare professionals together, give them access to incredible benefits, feel part of a community, and receive the support they need outside of caring for others.

As a celebration of their recent collaboration with mental health organization BetterHelp, HelpHero Pro is offering one month’s membership for free, giving healthcare professionals the opportunity to experience all of the amazing benefits they’ll receive, as well as free access to BetterHelp’s mental health services.

Randy Yhap Founder, told us, “Healthcare professionals work tirelessly to help others. Their lives are devoted to their profession, working long hours for little recognition and reward. Here at HelpHero Pro, our mission is to create a supportive professional community that provides its members with access to the advice, support, and services they need to lead a productive and healthy life. Furthermore, we’re able to offer exclusive discounts and offers with many local and national retailers. Healthcare professionals deserve endless recognition and support – we’re here to give them that”.

The Benefits of Joining HelpHero Pro

HelpHero Pro is known as the healthcare heroes helper. Members of this healthcare professionals group are immersed in the community through chat rooms and events. These member-only communication methods are there to provide empathy and understanding. It can be challenging for people outside of the profession to appreciate the difficulties healthcare professionals face. HelpHero Pro opens lines of communication for people to build a supportive network.

In addition, through exclusive partnerships such as the collaboration with BetterHelp and more, members will have access to professional services, including mental health, therapists, mentors, chiropractors, and much more.

Now, healthcare professionals have a supportive community, helping them navigate the challenging and evolving industry they work in – while caring for their own health. HelpHero Pro exists to make the lives of healthcare professionals easier, more enjoyable, and more rewarding than ever.

To learn more about HelpHero Pro, visit Helpheropro.com or contact info@helpheropro.com. Both individual and business memberships are available, enabling companies to support staff in a proactive and professional manner.

About HelpHero Pro

Founded in 2022, HelpHero Pro is an New York based company offering an app for healthcare professionals to gain access to services and be part of a like-minded community. Members benefit from services such as therapists, mentors, mental health support, events, community chat rooms, and exclusive discounts at local and national stores.

HelpHero Pro’s mission is to provide healthcare professionals with the recognition, support, and community they need to live healthy, productive, and enjoyable lives.

