TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations at the 37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, being held from November 8–12, 2022, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA.



Poster presentations:

Title: Multiplexed TCR-T cell therapy targeting MAGEA1 and PRAME to enhance TCR-T therapeutic efficacy

Authors: Antoine J. Boudot, Jenny Tadros, Tary Traore, Maytal Bowman, Victor Ospina, Nancy Nabilsi, Mollie M Jurewicz, Elizabeth M Hall, Qikai Xu, Yifan Wang, Cagan Gurer, Gavin MacBeath

Abstract Number: 389

Date & Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 9:00am-9:00pm ET

Location: Exhibition Hall C

Title: Discovery of TSC-203-A02: A PRAME-specific TCR-T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of solid tumors

Authors: Mollie M Jurewicz, Elizabeth M Hall, Alexandra L Luther, Kimberly M Cirelli, Vivin Karthik, Kenneth L Jahan, Tary Traore, Maytal Bowman, Victor Ospina, Sonal Jangalwe, Shubhangi Kamalia, Sadie Lee, Daniel C Pollacksmith, Sida Liao, Amy Virbasius, Kristen Murray, Jillian L Oliveira, Lisa Nip, Christina E Lam, Livio Dukaj, Danielle Ramsdell, Jin He, Joel W Sher, Ribhu Nayar, Qikai Xu, Yifan Wang, Antoine Boudot, Cagan Gurer, Gavin MacBeath

Abstract Number: 182

Date & Time: Friday, November 11, 2022, from 9:00am-8:30pm ET

Location: Exhibition Hall C

A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.tscan.com once presentations have concluded.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types in order to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

Contacts

Heather Savelle

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

VP, Investor Relations

857-399-9840

hsavelle@tscan.com

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Managing Director

617-435-6602

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com