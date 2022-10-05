23andMe Announces Trials-in-Progress Poster Presentation on 23ME-00610, An Investigational Antibody Targeting CD200R1, at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 2022 Annual Meeting

Poster to provide details on study design and expansion phase for ongoing Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid malignancies

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, today announced that it will present a trials-in-progress poster presentation on 23ME-00610, an investigational antibody targeting CD200R1, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting to be held in Boston, MA from November 8–12, 2022.



The trials-in-progress poster presentation will summarize the study design for the ongoing first-in-human Phase 1 study assessing the safety, tolerability and preliminary anticancer activity of 23ME-00610, the Company's wholly-owned investigational therapy targeting CD200R1, in patients with advanced solid malignancies. Included in the presentation will be details on the expansion phase of the study (part B) in patients with specific types of advanced solid tumors.

Title: A Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of the anti-CD200R1 Antibody 23ME-00610 in Patients with Advanced Solid Malignancies.

Session: Annual Meeting Regular Poster Abstract Presenter

Abstract/Poster Number: 758

Location: Hall C (The poster will also be available to view under the investors section of the Company’s website at investors.23andme.com ).

Date and Time: Friday, November 11, 2022 - 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and therapeutics company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit www.23andMe.com . 23andMe is the only company with multiple FDA authorizations for over-the-counter genetic health risk reports, and in particular the only company FDA authorized to provide, without physician involvement, genetic cancer risk reports and medication insights on how individuals may process certain commonly prescribed medications based on their genetics. The Company has also created the world’s largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research, which it is using to pursue drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas.

About 23ME-00610

23ME-00610 is a high-affinity humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to bind to the CD200R1 receptor and prevent the interaction of CD200 and CD200R1. The CD200–CD200R1 axis is an immunological checkpoint that plays a pivotal role in maintenance of immune tolerance. CD200R1 is an inhibitory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells while CD200, the ligand for CD200R1, is highly expressed on certain tumors. Binding of tumor associated CD200 to CD200R1 leads to immune suppression and decreased immune cell killing of cancer cells. Preclinical data indicate that this mechanism has the potential to restore the ability for both T-cells and myeloid cells to kill cancer cells.

The Phase 1 study is an open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary clinical activity of 23ME-00610 in patients with advanced solid malignancies who have progressed on all available standard therapies. Clinical trials registry (clinicaltrials.gov): NCT05199272.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including statements regarding 23andMe’s strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," “predicts,” "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The statements made herein are made as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, 23andMe undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, developments, or otherwise.