CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced an oral presentation and a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, taking place in Boston, MA or virtually from November 8 to 12, 2022.



Title: CTX130 allogeneic CRISPR-Cas9–engineered chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma: Results from the Phase 1 COBALT-RCC study

Abstract Number and Type: 558, oral

Session Number: 113, Cellular Therapies + Bispecifics

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 5:37 PM ET



Title: CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited, allogeneic anti-CD83 CAR-T cells demonstrate potent activity in GvHD and AML tumor models

Abstract Number and Type: 367, poster

Date and Time: Thursday November 10, 2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® word mark and design logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Susan Kim

+1-617-307-7503

susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Eides

+1-617-315-4493

rachel.eides@crisprtx.com



