IO Biotech Announces Invited Oral Presentation and Two Poster Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform, announced an oral presentation and two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 37th Annual Meeting (SITC 2022), to be held in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually on November 8-12, 2022. The invited oral presentation will provide an update on the Phase 1/2 study (MM1636) with IO102-103 in combination with nivolumab for metastatic melanoma. Results from the MM1636 study served as the basis for the FDA granting Breakthrough Therapy Designation and for the Phase 3 trial with IO102-103 in combination with pembrolizumab for metastatic melanoma which is currently enrolling. The two posters will discuss preclinical work on the next two candidates in the IO Biotech pipeline, which target the immunosuppressive effects of Arginase 1 and transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGF-β1).



Invited Oral Presentation

Title: Utilizing Tumor Microenvironment Antigens for Immune Modulatory Vaccines

Session: Concurrent Session 119 – Vaccines: In Situ Agents and Novel Systemic Approaches

Presenter: Mads Hald Andersen, Ph.D. – Professor and Director of Center for Cancer Immune Therapy at Herlev University Hospital, IO Biotech Founder and Scientific Advisor

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Location and time: TBD – 6:25 p.m. EST

Poster Presentations

Title: Modulating the TME by a targeting TGFB1 with vaccine-induced immune responses

Abstract Number: 1182

Presenter: Brian Weinert, Ph.D., Principal Scientist IO Biotech

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Location and time: Poster Hall C Poster Hall Hours: 9 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. EST

Title: An Arginase-1 peptide-based vaccine is an exciting approach to modulate the TME and drive efficacy in preclinical tumor models

Abstract Number: 1440

Presenter: Marion Chapellier, Ph.D., Senior Scientist IO Biotech

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Location and time: Poster Hall C Poster Hall Hours: 9 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. EST

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word “cure” a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC at sitcancer.org

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform. The T-win® platform is a novel approach to cancer immunotherapy designed to activate naturally occurring T cells to target immunosuppressive mechanisms. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical studies its lead immuno-oncology candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through clinical and preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional offices within the United States (New York, New York and Rockville, Maryland) and United Kingdom (Monmouthshire).

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding future clinical trials and results, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

