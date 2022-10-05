Immuneering To Present Poster on IMM-6-415 at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company that aims to create medicines for all patients with solid tumors driven by RAS mutations and other MAPK pathway activation events, today announced it will present data on its second program IMM-6-415 in a poster presentation at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), taking place November 8-12, 2022 in Boston or virtually.



Title: Cyclic disruption of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway by the dual MEK inhibitor, IMM-6-415, enhances PD1 and CTLA4 checkpoint blockade in RAS mutant tumors

Abstract Number: 266185

Poster Number: 449

Authors: Brett Hall, Anna Travesa, Amy Yamamura, Amy Axel, Sarah Kolitz, Jason Funt, Kevin D Fowler, Matthew Nord, Praveen Nair, Scott Barrett, Benjamin J Zeskind, Peter J King

Primary Category: Checkpoint Blockade Therapy

DOI: 10.1136/jitc-2022-SITC2022.0449

Date: Thursday, November 10th, 9am-9pm

Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center – Hall C

About IMM-6-415

IMM-6-415 is a third generation dual MEK inhibitor with a differentiated deep cyclic inhibition mechanism that aims to dynamically modulate MAPK pathway signaling. IMM-6-415 was designed with unique drug-like properties that distinguish it from other programs in the Immuneering pipeline. IMM-6-415 is being developed for optimal monotherapy and combination applications in oncology, including the ability to enhance immune mediated therapy in certain settings.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering aims to create medicines for all patients with solid tumors driven by RAS mutations and other MAPK pathway activation events. Immuneering has more than a decade of experience applying translational bioinformatics to generate insights into drug mechanism of action and patient treatment response. Building on this experience, Immuneering's disease-agnostic discovery platform enables the company to create product candidates based on 1) biological insights that are both counterintuitive and deeply rooted in data, and 2) novel chemistry. Immuneering's lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, aims to achieve pan-RAS activity that selectively impacts cancer cells to a greater extent than healthy cells. IMM-1-104 is designed to be a highly selective third generation dual MEK inhibitor that modulates the signaling dynamics of the MAPK pathway by driving deep cyclic inhibition that deprives tumor cells of the sustained proliferative signaling required for rapid growth, while providing a cadenced, normalized level of signaling designed to spare healthy cells. IMM-1-104 is being developed to treat advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutations, and is translationally guided by Immuneering's proprietary, human-aligned 3D tumor modeling platform combined with patient-aligned bioinformatics. In addition to the Phase 1 ready IMM-1-104 drug program, Immuneering is currently evaluating IMM-6-415 in IND-enabling studies. The earlier Immuneering drug discovery pipeline includes five additional oncology programs as well as two neuroscience programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding Immuneering’s expectations regarding the treatment potential of IMM-6-415, the timing of submission of the IND and commencement of clinical trials for IMM-6-415 and Immuneering’s ability to advance its pipeline and further diversify its portfolio and make progress towards its longstanding goal of creating better medicines for cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology and neuroscience drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Immuneering’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact:

Rebecca Kusko, Ph.D.

Immuneering Corporation

617-500-8080

rkusko@immuneering.com

Investor Contact:

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

917-513-5303

susan@sanoonan.com