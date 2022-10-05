Rise in Surgical Operations to Push General Anesthesia Drugs Market to US$ 6.7 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

China is the second largest economic country with a General Anesthesia Drugs Market share of 18% in the global market in 2021. Demand for general anesthesia drugs in Europe is expected to register a growth of 3.0% over the next ten years

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global general anesthesia drugs market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at a stagnant CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the general anesthesia drugs market is likely to reach an estimated US$ 4.7 Bn. The mass usage of these drugs in different surgeries coupled with an increase in cardiovascular diseases and other medical conditions fuel the growth of the general anesthesia drugs market during the forecast period.



Increasing geriatric population coupled with rising incidences of chronic illnesses have resulted in a surge in surgeries. With an increasing elderly population, a greater number of surgeries are conducted resulting in a high demand for anesthesia drugs. Furthermore, the healthcare expenditure is rising in developing and developed countries. Since, anesthesia is usually covered by health insurance for all medical procedures, the out-of-pocket cost for anesthesia for patients with medical insurance is around 10% to 50%. Hence, health insurance is advantageous for the general anesthesia market.

Ambulatory anesthesia delivers faster recovery from general anesthesia drugs, patients can leave the hospital earlier while also offering tremendous benefits to third-party payers, hospitals, healthcare providers, and patients. Again, there’s a surge in the number of ambulatory surgeries owing to constant progress in general anesthesia drugs and different techniques, along with the easy availability of short-acting anaesthetics with less side effects. This bodes well for the target market. The development of specific targeted drugs, the availability of technologically sophisticated drug delivery devices, and rising clinical trials for the development of general anesthesia drugs as well as expanding portfolio of the general anesthesia drugs will lead to the expansion of the general anesthesia drugs market during the forecast period.

Request a Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-388

“Rising geriatric population coupled with increasing incidences of chronic diseases lead to a surge in the number of surgeries performed which in turn augments the sales of general anesthesia drugs in the global market during the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing investment in clinical trials for the development of general anesthesia drugs will strengthen the market prospects for the same.

Side effects like amnesia, respiratory depression, high blood pressure, and others may negatively impact the market growth.

The U.S general anesthesia drugs market will record a 2.4% CAGR during the projected period.

Growing cancer cases drives the growth of the general anesthesia drugs market in China.

Propofol general anesthesia drugs segment will grow at a 4.2% CAGR.

Intravenous route of administration will grow at a 3.6% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Baxter International Inc., AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, Pfizer, Hospira Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Hikama Pharmaceuticals plc, Abbott Laboratories, Avet Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Piramal Enterprises Limited, Par Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Viatris/Mylan, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi, Akorn, Apotex, and Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others are some of the major players in the general anesthesia drugs market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating product development and new product releases to cater to the consumer demand. These businesses employ tactics like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their consumer base.

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/general-anesthesia-drugs-market

More Insights into General Anesthesia Drugs Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global general anesthesia drugs market, providing historical data from 2014 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of drug class (propofol, sevoflurane, dexmedetomidine, desflurane, remifentanil, midazolam, others (sufentanil, fentanyl, ketamine, isoflurane, thiopental, etc.)), route of administration (intravenous anesthesia, inhaled anesthesia), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the propofol general anesthesia drugs segment will dominate the market during 2022-2032. The intravenous route of administration and hospitals, in terms of end user, will also make significant contributions during the forecast period.

Based on region, the general anesthesia drugs market in Germany will exhibit substantial growth due to the availability of many lucrative opportunities. Growing geriatric population, high incidences of chronic diseases, and rising cost of healthcare will drive the market growth of the country during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in General Anesthesia Drugs Industry Research

By Drug Class:

Propofol

Sevoflurane

Dexmedetomidine

Desflurane

Remifentanil

Midazolam

Others – (Sufentanil, Fentanyl, Ketamine, Isoflurane, Thiopental etc.)





By Route of Administration:

Intravenous Anesthesia

Inhaled Anesthesia

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-388

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/ Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Development/Innovation Trends

TOC continued…!

Have a Look at Latest Related Reports of Healthcare Domain

Antimetabolite Drugs Market : Expanding at a CAGR of 1.8%, the global Antimetabolite Drugs market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 5,504.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 6,579.2 Mn by 2032.

Injectable Drugs Market : The global injectable drugs market is expected to reach US$ 531.8 Bn in 2022. Sales in the market will increase at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching US$ 937.0 Bn by 2032. According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, large molecules for injectable drugs are leading the market with a share of about 51.8% in the year 2021.

Companion Animal Drugs Market : Expanding at a CAGR of 5%, the global companion animal drugs market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 36.94 Bn in 2022 to US$ 47.23 Bn by the end of 2027.

Systemic Lupus Erythematous SLE Drugs Market : The systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) drugs market is projected to record a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 183.3 Bn in 2020, to reach a valuation of US$ 329.18 Bn by 2032. The systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) drugs market is anticipated to show promising growth prospects owing to the prevalence of autoimmune diseases, particularly systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Orphan Drugs Market : Orphan Drugs is vaccine, medicine, or in-vivo diagnostic agent that is intended to treat, diagnose, and prevent a rare disease (or) rare medical condition, the condition itself being as an orphan disease. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) a product that treats a rare disease affecting less than 2, 00,000 Americans.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.



Contact Us:

