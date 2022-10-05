South Star Battery Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement, Amendment to Stream Agreement and Extension of Promissory Note

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Star Battery Metals Corp. (“South Star” or the “Company”) (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.53 per Unit to raise up to C$5,250,000. Management expects the private placement to be fully subscribed. The Company has also amended the terms of its previously announced (see April 5, 2022 and April 18, 2022 press releases) stream agreement (the “Stream Agreement”) and promissory note (the “Promissory Note”) with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (B) Corp. (“Sprott”) for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil. Canaccord Genuity Corp. was engaged as a financial advisor to South Star on this placement.



Private Placement

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.25 per share for a period of five years from the date of issue. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause (described in more detail below).

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements. Proceeds from the Private Placement, when aggregated with the proceeds from the private placement that closed on June 23, 2022, are expected to satisfy the condition precedent of the Stream Agreement that the Company raise a minimum of C$6 million.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Company may, in its sole discretion, exercise an over-allotment option pursuant to which it may increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 15%.

The acceleration clause of the Warrants will provide that, if, during any period of ten (10) consecutive trading days between the date that is four (4) months following the closing of the Private Placement and the expiry of the Warrants, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds C$2.50 on each day, the Company may, within thirty (30) days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders of the Warrants that all unexercised Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have thirty (30) days to exercise their Warrants and any Warrants that remain unexercised will expire.

Stream Agreement Amendment and Promissory Note Extension

The Company has entered into an agreement (the “Amendment”) with Sprott to amend the Stream Agreement. Pursuant to the Amendment, Sprott has, among other things, granted the Company a 60-day extension (to December 14, 2022) to satisfy the Phase 1 conditions precedent for the Stream Agreement. The Company and Sprott also amended the Promissory Note pursuant to which Sprott advanced US$2 million to provide for, among other things, a maturity date of December 14, 2022 and interest being calculated on the principal amount beginning on October 4, 2022 at a rate of 1% per month, compounding monthly.

ABOUT SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star’s Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2023.

South Star’s next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States. The project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II. Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed. The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

