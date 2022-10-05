CMG Holdings CEO Glenn Laken Updates Company’s Oil Project

/EIN News/ -- Lender Agrees to Extension

CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CMGO) CEO Glenn Laken issued the following statement today about the Company’s achievements:

“I recently spent three days in meetings with the CEO of the oil technology company in which CMGO has invested. I visited the site accompanied by our commercial lender.

“The lender viewed the project, which removes impurities from low-grade oil and turns it into a higher grade of oil, and was so impressed that they agreed to a six-month extension of our loan with no additional fees or interest.

“While visiting the terminal, a stream of equipment was being delivered. The state-of-the art facility is moving forward extremely well, with excellent progress noted.

“Our commercial lender and the parent company are in late-stage discussions concerning some direct funding from the lender to the parent company. I will continue to report to shareholders about the project.

“In other good news for CMGO, our wholly owned subsidiary, XA, The Experiential Agency, http://www.experientialagency.com, revenues for the third quarter will top $850,000, an excellent achievement, 67 percent improvement compared to the previous quarter and its best quarter yet!” Mr. Laken concluded.

About CMG Holdings Group, Inc.

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (https://www.cmgholdingsinc.com/) is a Chicago holding company whose primary operating subsidiary is XA – The Experiential Agency, Inc. (http://www.experientialagency.com) - which engages in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. XA is involved in production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. The business also offers branding and design services, including graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. XA serves clients across the marketing communication industry. Separately, CMG Holdings Group owns Lincoln Acquisition Corp., a subsidiary formed to manage its portfolio investments.

