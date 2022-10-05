Submit Release
Teknova to Present at 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

/EIN News/ -- HOLLISTER, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held October 11-13, 2022, in Carlsbad, California, and livestreamed globally.

The presentation will provide an update on the company’s growth strategy, insights from their Research and Development team, and the latest on their product development efforts supporting the gene therapy category. Specific presentation details are as follows:

  Event: 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
  Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022
  Time: 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time
  Location: Oxford Biomedica Ballroom at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad, CA

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference that brings together senior executives and top decision-makers in the industry to highlight key technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies.

A live broadcast of the presentation will be available for registered participants and will be available on the conference website after the event concludes. In addition, the presentation will be published on the Investor Relations section of www.teknova.com once available. For more conference information or to register, visit https://meetingonthemesa.com.


Investor Contacts
Matt Lowell
Chief Financial Officer
matt.lowell@teknova.com
+1 831-637-1100

Sara Michelmore
MacDougall Advisors
smichelmore@macdougall.bio
+1 781-235-3060

Media Contact
Jenn Henry
Senior Vice President, Marketing
jenn.henry@teknova.com
+1 831-313-1259

Primary Logo

