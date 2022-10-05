NextCure to Give Two Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced two presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting, to be held in Boston in November 8-12, 2022. NextCure will share new data from its Phase 1 clinical study of NC762 and a high level overview of its ongoing NC410 combination study during poster sessions.



Poster Presentation Details:

Title: 1. A phase 1/2, open-label, dose-escalation, safety and tolerability study of NC762 in subjects with advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Lead Author: Satish Shah

Abstract Number: 748

Session Date & Time: Friday, November 11, 2022, 7:00-8:30 PM



Title: 4. A Phase 1b/2, open-label, safety, tolerability and efficacy study of NC410 plus pembrolizumab for participants with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) refractory or MSS/MSI-low ICI naïve advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Lead Author: Eric Christenson

Abstract Number: 739

Session Date & Time: Thursday November 10, 2022: 7:30-9:00 PM

About NC762

NC762 is a monoclonal antibody targeting B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types. We believe NC762 acts by inhibiting tumor cell growth and killing tumor cells, including by enhancing immune response. In preclinical studies, NC762 inhibits the growth of human melanoma tumors in mice and inhibits tumor cell growth independently of immune cell infiltration in the tumor microenvironment. We believe that NC762 has the potential to treat multiple tumor types.

About NC410

NC410 is a first-in-class immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1, an immunomodulatory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells, including dendritic cells, a type of antigen presenting cell. In preclinical research, it has been shown that LAIR-1 inhibits T cell function and myeloid activity. In preclinical studies, NC410 blocks the negative effects of LAIR-1 and promotes T cell function and myeloid cell activity. NextCure believes NC410 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. http://www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about NextCure’s plans, objectives and intentions with respect to the discovery of immunomedicine targets and the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.

