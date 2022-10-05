Verizon lands $1.58B Task Order from Dept. of State to modernize U.S. embassies

Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order means Verizon will upgrade technology and network infrastructure for embassies in nearly 260 locations across the globe

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced a new Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract to modernize the global communications infrastructure and provide IT services for each of the Department of State’s (DOS) U.S. embassies, consulars, and other key locations around the globe.



The contract, worth $1.58 billion over the next 10 years, includes implementation and management of network solutions for the Department’s non-domestic footprint, including Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

“We are uniquely qualified to provide the Department of State with powerful solutions to their global network consolidation and management needs,” said Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President, Public Sector at Verizon. “We have supported the Department of Defense and other national security and civilian customers with global critical infrastructure and communications for more than three decades.”

The contract includes a proven management approach using experienced Verizon Public Sector teams, clear processes and technology-enabled tools to deliver all service on time and according to service performance standards.

Verizon Public Sector has been a market leader in capturing EIS task orders from the federal government, including recent wins with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

