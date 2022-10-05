Agenus to Present Botensilimab Data at a Plenary Session of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

Clinical data in nine cancer indications from trial with 264 patients accrued

Plenary discussion relating to expansion cohorts represent heavily pretreated patients

Additional SITC presentations cover 1) botensilimab’s differentiated mechanism; 2) Phase 2 trial of anti-CD73-TGFβ-trap bifunctional antibody

Dhan Chand, PhD, Agenus’ Head of Drug Discovery, to present at SITC Targets for Cancer IO Series

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate the immune response to cancers and infections, today announced the Company will present new data on its growing portfolio of clinical-stage immuno-oncology programs at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, to be held November 8-12 in Boston, MA and virtually.

New data on multiple expansion cohorts from the Phase 1 study of botensilimab (a multifunctional Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4) in cold (immunotherapy-resistant) tumors will be presented at an oral plenary session on novel immunotherapies on Saturday, November 12th at 10:50am ET. Three additional presentations will include new data on the mechanisms underpinning botensilimab’s differentiated and enhanced anti-tumor immunity and provide an overview of the Phase 2 trial in progress of AGEN1423, an anti-CD73-TGFβ-trap bifunctional antibody in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in advanced pancreatic cancer.

Separately, Agenus announced today that Dhan Chand, PhD, Head of Drug Discovery at Agenus was selected to present on the topic of enhanced CTLA-4 blockade at the SITC Targets for Cancer IO Deep Dive Series on Wednesday, October 5, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET. To register for the webinar, please visit the Educational and Scientific Programs section of the SITC website. Dr. Chand’s selection to participate through a highly competitive process underscores his leadership and highlights the focus on botensilimab, as well as the field’s appreciation for the important role CTLA-4 plays in anti-tumor immunity and the scientific contributions and understanding advanced by the team at Agenus.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Botensilimab, a Novel Innate/Adaptive Immune Activator, plus or minus Balstilimab (Anti-PD-1) in “Cold” and I-O Refractory Metastatic Solid Tumors (NCT03860272)

Abstract Number: 778

Presenting Author: Breelyn Wilky, MD, Director of Sarcoma Medical Oncology, Deputy Associate Director for Clinical Research, University of Colorado Medicine

Details: Session 302: Thomas Waldmann Memorial Plenary Session: New Immunotherapies, 11/12/2022, 9:55am – 11:25am ET

Abstract Title: Botensilimab, an Fc-enhanced CTLA-4 Antibody, Enhances Innate and Adaptive Immune Activation to Promote Superior Anti-Tumor Immunity in “Cold” and I-O Refractory Tumors

Abstract Number: 470

Presenting Author: Daniel Levey, PhD, Senior Director Vaccine Research, Agenus

Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET

Abstract Title: Botensilimab Modulates Innate and Adaptive Gene Expression Programs Resulting in Superior Immune Stimulation Relative to a First-Generation Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody

Abstract Number: 941

Presenting Authors: Shanmugarajan Krishnan, PhD, Vision Scientist II, Agenus; Jacky Chow, PhD, Senior Scientist, Agenus

Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET

Abstract Title: Phase 2 trial of AGEN1423, an Anti-CD73-TGFβ-Trap Bifunctional Antibody, in Combination with Balstilimab, with or without Chemotherapy in Subjects with Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Abstract Number: 651

Presenting Author: Bruno Bockorny, MD, Assistant Professor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET

Complete abstracts will be released on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:00am ET. Updated data presented at the conference will be available to view in the Publications section of the Agenus website (https://agenusbio.com/publications) following the SITC Annual Meeting.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements relating to the use of botensilimab, for instance, statements regarding therapeutic benefit and efficacy, mechanism of action (including validation of mechanism of action), potency, durability, and safety profile (including the absence of specific toxicities) of the Company’s therapeutic candidates, both alone and in combination with each other and/or other agents (e.g., botensilimab and/or balstilimab in combination); and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will," “establish,” “potential,” “superiority,” “best in class,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.