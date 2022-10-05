Submit Release
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, October 20

Conference call and webcast to be held on Friday, October 21

/EIN News/ -- EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Midland States Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 21, 2022 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Please note that the process for accessing the conference call has changed. Participants will need to click on the Telephone Access link provided below, register for the conference call, and then they will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access:  https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe092c94fe0b7469db1a7031df0e48485

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Midland State Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.44 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.60 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACT:
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321


Primary Logo

