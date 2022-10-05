Renu Energy Solutions Introduces Tesla Solar Roof to the Carolinas

Renu Energy Solutions partners with Tesla to become the first Certified Solar Roof Installer in North Carolina

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renu Energy Solutions , a locally-owned and operated solar installer based in North Carolina and South Carolina, today announced its partnership with Tesla to bring its Solar Roof tiles to the Carolinas.



As the first certified Tesla Solar Roof installer in North Carolina, the Renu Energy Solutions team is now offering residential customers its innovative tiles made with tempered glass three times stronger than standard roofing tiles and engineered for all-weather durability. Renu is also among only a handful of certified Tesla Solar Roof installers in South Carolina.

With capabilities to harness the sun’s energy similarly to conventional solar panels, Tesla Solar Roof allows for maximum solar production while maintaining a seamless and integrated roof design to match architectural style. Following this certification and the completion of initial local home installations, the Renu team is actively marketing the Solar Roof to new residential customers as well as ones who may be pursuing a roof replacement.

Featuring a 25-year tile and power warranty, Tesla Solar Roof incorporates both passive and active tiles to optimize the absorption of the sun’s rays. In order to provide a uniform roof design, there are various components in the solar roof system to accommodate different roof styles. This Tesla developed roofing system is durable, sleek, functional, revolutionary and completely custom.

The Tesla Solar Roof joins an already robust portfolio of products Renu currently offers customers across the Carolinas. This includes traditional solar panels, EV chargers and Tesla Powerwall energy storage systems, which offer an additional layer of energy security and independence via backup power and self-consumption.

"For over a decade, Renu has been bringing clean energy to the Carolinas. As a proud partner of Tesla's for the past five years, this next step of becoming one of the first Tesla Roof Certified Installers in the Carolinas is a natural progression,” said John Sheldon, Director of New Business Capabilities at Renu Energy Solutions. “We are honored that our body of work and quality customer care have earned this vote of confidence from Tesla. This will enable us to continue being industry educators, as well as trusted service providers, with each new solar installation."

“We're excited about a new install partner offering Tesla Solar Roof to customers in the Carolinas,” said Braden Ankeney, Account Manager at Tesla.

With North Carolina currently ranked fourth in the United States for solar installations and the recent extension and increase of the solar investment tax credit via the Inflation Reduction Act, Renu is well-positioned to meet increasing customer demand for residential solar. With the addition of the Tesla Solar Roof to its diverse portfolio of solar and storage offerings, the Company can empower more regional customers to realize the benefits of clean, renewable energy at home.

To learn more about Tesla Solar Roof, visit: https://renuenergysolutions.com/tesla-solar-roof/ .

About Renu Energy Solutions

Renu Energy Solutions is a locally owned and operated solar installer, with projects across both North Carolina and South Carolina. To date, Renu has completed over 4,500 high-quality solar energy installations. Every Renu installation is more than just a clean energy system, it’s also a tool to empower home and business owners to take charge of their energy future.

