Genasys Inc. Announces SaaS Contracts from Utility Companies in California, Florida and Washington

Water, Gas & Electricity Companies to Use Genasys Emergency Management Software Customized for Utility Applications

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service (SaaS) contracts from Golden State Water Company (Golden State Water), Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA), and NW Natural in the state of Washington. Golden State Water provides water service to customers in more than 80 Northern, Coastal and Southern California communities. FMPA is a wholesale power agency owned by 31 municipal electric utilities in Florida. NW Natural serves more than 2.5 million natural gas customers across the Pacific Northwest.



"In addition to providing accurate, real-time safety alerts and notifications through multiple channels, Golden State Water and FMPA will use GEM to inform utility customers of service outages, system maintenance, and other customer-related communications," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "The Golden State Water SaaS contract covers more than 260,000 customers. The FMPA GEM co-op agreement covers over 2.7 million home and business customers throughout Florida. NW Natural is deploying GEM to deliver alerts and internal communications to workers, staff and contractors."

Mr. Danforth continued, "Genasys has established a diverse and growing customer base across multiple verticals, including Automotive, Entertainment, Government, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Utilities. In an increasingly dangerous world, our comprehensive suite of emergency management solutions is helping businesses, public safety agencies, and organizations inform and safeguard millions of people."

GEM delivers timely emergency communications through multiple channels, including voice calls, SMS, email, desktop alerts, social media, and other delivery methods, to help ensure critical communications are received before, during, and after crisis situations. By adding a powerful and intuitive orchestration and management layer on top of existing physical and digital infrastructure, GEM extends the clarity, reach and range of critical communications.

