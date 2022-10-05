CyberCatch Featured on the Cover and Selected by CIO Review Magazine as 'Top 20 Most Promising Compliance Technology Solutions Provider'

CIO Review Magazine Recognizes CyberCatch for its Patented, Innovative Continuous Compliance and Cyber Risk Mitigation Solution

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO & VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberCatch, an innovative cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, today announced that CyberCatch was selected by CIO Review Magazine as "Top 20 Most Promising Compliance Technology Solutions Provider" and featured on the cover of the Magazine's September 2022 issue.

CIO Review is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with timely intelligence and insights on solutions. The magazine serves as a trustworthy knowledge source as well as a platform for the C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers and other decision makers with its unique learn-from-our-peers approach.

The 20 Most Promising Compliance Technology Solutions Providers is an annual listing of 20 companies that are at the forefront of providing Compliance solutions and transforming businesses.

"We are excited to recognize CyberCatch for its innovative solution and approach to solving the root cause of data thefts and ransomware and its focus on serving the most vulnerable, small and medium-sized organizations," said Justin Gonsalves, Managing Editor, CIO Review. "In the list, CyberCatch stands out for its innovative cybersecurity SaaS solution tailored for SMBs to identify security holes caused by missing or ineffective cybersecurity controls," continued Mr. Gonsalves.

"CyberCatch is honored to be recognized by CIO Review Magazine and to be on the cover of the September 2022 issue," said Sai Huda, Founder, Chairman and CEO, CyberCatch. "Being selected as Top 20 Most Promising Compliance Technology Solutions Provider, within a few months of CyberCatch coming out of stealth mode with our launch and the rapid adoption of our solution by hundreds of customers, inspires us to continue to transform cybersecurity forever," continued Mr. Huda.

Mr. Huda is a globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert, the author of the best-selling book, "Next Level Cybersecurity," and a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences. He also helped author Canada's National Cyber Security Standard, CAN / CIOSC 104, developed by the CIO Strategy Council. This Cyber Security Standard for small and medium-sized organizations (SMOs) is the first of its kind in the world.

"Cyberattacks pose an existential threat to SMOs and they are the growth engine of our economy; we must help them stay safe from cyber threats so they can succeed digitally. CyberCatch enables SMOs to stay one step ahead of the threats and thrive with our patented, automated, continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation solution," said Mr. Huda.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch is a unique cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that protects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from cyberattacks by focusing on the root cause why SMBs fall victim: security holes. It provides an innovative cloud-based SaaS platform coupled with deep subject matter expertise to help SMBs implement just the right type and amount of cybersecurity controls to attain compliance and risk mitigation. The platform then performs automated testing of controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out and social engineering. It generates the Cyber Breach Score to continuously measure cyber risk, and finds security holes and guides the SMB to fix them promptly, so attackers can't exploit any missing or broken controls to break in and steal data or infect ransomware. CyberCatch's continuous value proposition: Test. Fix. Secure.

