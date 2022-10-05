Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA)/Thoughtful Media Group’s Strategic Partnership with Onlive.Site Eyes the Surging Live Commerce Market Across Southeast Asia 

/EIN News/ --



Partnership Revs Up Consumer Journey, Connected Experiences and Loyalty Benefits Through the SoPa Ecosystem

Society Pass Inc/Thoughtful Media Group Inc and Onlive.Site announce establishment of a strategic partnership, combining Society Pass Inc.’s industry leading data-driven loyalty platform with Onlive.Site’s interactive live commerce technology tools

Onlive.Site powers up Thoughtful Media Group’s/Creator’s/Marketer’s platforms and websites, through its white labelling live shopping and streaming services

Singapore, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Thoughtful Media Group Inc (“Thoughtful Media” or “TMG”), the Thailand-based, digital advertising arm of Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (“SoPa” or the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s (“SEA”) leading data-driven loyalty and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces the establishment of a strategic partnership with Onlive.Site , a premium live streaming and digital content channel platform based in Spain. This strategic partnership enables TMG to host interactive live streaming and live shopping shows on its websites and even on external platforms including those of Creator’s or Marketer’s landing pages. SoPa endeavors to offer enhanced value to its consumers through novel partnerships with technology-enabled companies located across the SEA countries of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, and complementary services that support the offerings of its entire ecosystem.

Founded in 2020, Onlive.Site is a technology software company developing livestreaming, live video shopping, interactive video and online TV channel platform tools for global e-commerce companies. Onlive.Site’s technology tools allow partners to create and curate live streaming and live shopping shows for consumers to shop for e-commerce goods and services with specific placement and effect. Research from Accenture shows that the social commerce market is poised to grow to US$1.2 trillion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 26%. Live streaming as a medium of sales on social commerce platforms is expected to show a CAGR of 11.77%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$45.07 billion by 2027.

The TMG digital advertising platform amplifies the reach and engagement of its +200 influencer network throughout SEA to market and sell advertising inventory on behalf of international and regional brands. Onlive.Site’s partnership further supports SoPa’s plans to expand TMG’s database of KOLs and influencers across SEA. The growing impact of social media on influencing consumers’ purchase decisions is driving more and more brands to shift their advertising focus to this emerging marketing outlet. “Live commerce” emerges as live streaming and e-commerce converge so that consumers and brands experience real-time engagement and an instantaneous feedback loop. SoPa increases customer engagement while also focusing on the quality of relationships through a campaign-based approach enabled by this latest partnership.

Alfredo Ouro, Co-founder & CEO @ Onlive.Site, emphatically explains, “We are delighted to enter into this win-win partnership with SOPA and TMG to bring our cutting-edge live commerce technology to one of the fastest growing digital areas in the world. With its large base of users, associated brands and content creators in SEA, TMG is ideally positioned as the perfect partner for Onlive.Site in a region that brings together everything necessary for live shopping to be a success: pervasive shopping culture, internet tech-savvy population and favorable social demographic profile.”

Dennis Nguyen, TMG Chairman, comments, “We are thrilled to partner with Onlive.Site as we onboard meaningful partnerships with brands and e-stores in Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. This partnership allows TMG to bundle Onlive.Site subscription model with influencer marketing services to swiftly engage brands and create live streaming sales campaigns. New revenue models are being developed with this innovative partnership. Our mission is to provide media owners with dedicated technology services that build and monetize their brands’ audience on social video platforms.”

Alfredo Ouro adds, “With video accounting for more than 80% of all consumed internet traffic this year, no single company should ignore this audio-visual format as the most engaging and effective way to sell and communicate with their customers and stakeholders through live shopping, video-shoppable, and exclusive branded video channels. Our one-stop live commerce studio possibilities for integrating all forms of interactive video on any website or digital platform are now endless and we want to make them available to every brand in SEA, thanks to our partnership with TMG and SOPA.”

About Thoughtful Media Group Inc

Founded in 2010 and acquired by SoPa in 2022 as a wholly-owned subsidiary, TMG is a Bangkok-headquartered social commerce-focused, premium digital video Multi-Platform Network (“MPN”)/social media influencer advertising platform servicing the SEA countries of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

About Society Pass Inc

Founded in 2018 as a digitally-focused loyalty and data marketing ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, SoPa is an acquisition-focused e-commerce holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its Society Pass loyalty platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalized experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com , Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph , a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan , a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.

For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com/ .

About Onlive.Site

Headquartered in Barcelona, ONLIVE.SITE is the fastest growing SAAS for live commerce and video-sales enablement in Europe & LATAM. In less than 1 year since launching Onlive.Site already works with +150 all-size brands operating from 25 countries and making live commerce available to customers from 95 countries worldwide. Thanks to this partnership with SOPA, Onlive.Site is extending its presence to South East Asia that together with LATAM are two of the three fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world according to Insider Intelligence.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.