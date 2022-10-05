Ikena Oncology to Present Initial Phase 1a/b Results from Novel AHR Inhibition Program at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, “Ikena”), a targeted oncology company forging new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that two abstracts highlighting the company’s Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AHR) antagonist program, IK-175, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, which will be held in-person in Boston, MA and virtually on November 8-12, 2022.



IK-175 is an oral AHR antagonist designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment, increasing both innate and adaptive immunity. The initial results from the first-in-human Phase 1a/b clinical trial presented at SITC will include data from the dose-escalation cohorts and initial data from the urothelial carcinoma expansion cohorts. Both monotherapy and combination with nivolumab patients will be included.

A trial-in-progress poster will also be presented on the ongoing head and neck cancer clinical trial, which is evaluating IK-175 in combination with nivolumab in PD-1 resistant patients.

Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AHR) Antagonist Program

Title: Initial results from a Phase 1a/b study of IK-175, an oral AHR inhibitor, as a single agent and in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced solid tumors and urothelial carcinoma

Abstract Number: 661

Presenter: David Aggen, M.D. Ph.D. (MSKCC)

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Location: Poster Hall C

Title: A Phase 1b open-label, single-arm dose expansion study of IK-175, an oral AHR inhibitor, in combination with nivolumab in patients with primary PD-1 inhibitor resistant advanced head and neck cancer

Abstract Number: 680

Presenter: Trupti Lingaraj

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Location: Poster Hall C

For more information on the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting and how to register, visit the website.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology™ is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. The Company’s ongoing discovery research spans other targets in the Hippo pathway as well as the RAS signaling pathway. Additional programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signaling are in the clinic, including IK-175, an AHR antagonist, which is being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. Ikena’s pipeline is built on addressing genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the timing and advancement of our targeted oncology programs, including the timing of updates; our expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of our targeted oncology programs; our ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; the implementation of our business model, and strategic plans for our business and product candidates. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the timing and advancement of our targeted oncology programs; our expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of our targeted oncology programs; expectations regarding our new executive officer; our ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; the implementation of our business model, and strategic plans for our business and product candidates, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Ikena’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is on file with the SEC, as updated by any subsequent SEC filings. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



