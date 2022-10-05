Lyell Immunopharma to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting New T-Cell Reprogramming Technologies and its Growing Pipeline at 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Five poster presentations to include preclinical data describing new T-cell reprogramming technology being incorporated in LYL119, Lyell’s next product candidate



/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to developing curative cell therapies for patients with solid tumors, announced today that five abstracts highlighting preclinical data on its product candidates and new genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technologies were accepted for presentation at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place in Boston, Nov. 8 – Nov. 12, 2022. The new preclinical data includes an abstract describing the effects of c-Jun overexpression in combination with NR4A3 gene knockout to enhance the functional activity of ROR1 CAR T cells. The combination of these two genetic reprogramming technologies is being incorporated in Lyell’s new product candidate, LYL119, a second generation investigational ROR1 targeting CAR T-cell therapy.

“Our presence at SITC includes presentations of new preclinical data from both existing and new reprogramming technologies being deployed in our growing pipeline of therapeutic candidates for solid tumors,” stated Dr. Gary Lee, chief scientific officer at Lyell. “We look forward to sharing these preclinical findings on the potential of Lyell's reprogramming technologies that are designed to address primary barriers to successful adoptive cell therapy in solid tumors in order to improve clinical responses in patients.”

All the presentations describe preclinical data demonstrating that genetic and epigenetic reprogramming can ameliorate T cell exhaustion and enhance stem-like qualities and potency of T cells in various modalities, including CAR T cells, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and T-cell receptor (TCR) T cells. Two presentations will feature preclinical data from LYL845, Lyell’s autologous TIL product candidate enhanced with Epi-R™ reprogramming technology, designed to create products with higher proportions of stem-like T cells. Lyell will also present preclinical data from its new genetic reprogramming technology designed to further limit T cell exhaustion, as well as data on its new epigenetic reprogramming technology, Stim-R™, designed to generate a more potent T cell product by controlling delivery of activation molecules during T cell production.

Details on the five poster presentations are below:

NR4A3 gene editing and c-Jun overexpression synergize to limit exhaustion and enhance functional activity of ROR1 CAR T cells in vitro and in vivo

Category: Cellular therapies – Chimeric Antigen Receptors

Presentation Date, Time & Location: Thursday, Nov. 10, Poster Hall

Abstract No.: 243



Engineering potent CAR T-cell therapies by controlling T-cell activation signaling parameters using the Stim-R™ technology, a programmable synthetic cell-signaling platform

Category: Cellular Therapies - Chimeric Antigen Receptors

Presentation Date, Time & Location: Friday, Nov. 11, Poster Hall

Abstract No.: 252



The Epi-R™ technology produces a polyclonal TIL product (LYL845) with diverse tumor-reactive clones that have stem-like qualities and anti-tumor function

Category: Cellular therapies - Non-CAR adoptive cell therapies

Presentation Date, Time & Location: Friday, Nov. 11, Poster Hall

Abstract No.: 340



The Epi-R™ technology produces a polyclonal TIL product (LYL845) with a greater expansion success rate across hot and cold tumors, improved product phenotype, and maintenance of TCR diversity

Category: Cellular therapies - Non-CAR adoptive cell therapies

Presentation Date, Time & Location: Friday, Nov. 11, Poster Hall

Abstract No.: 370



Increased potency and functional persistence in vitro of a next-generation NY-ESO-1-specific TCR therapy incorporating Gen-R™ genetic reprogramming technology

Category: Cellular therapies - Non-CAR Adoptive Cell therapies

Presentation Date, Time & Location: Friday, Nov. 11, Poster Hall

Abstract No.: 232



About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to developing curative cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapies designed to address what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent, reliable and curative responses to adoptive T-cell therapy: T cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes the ability to proliferate, persist and self-renew, as well as generate differentiated effector cell progenies to provide durable anti-tumor functionality. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technologies to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved, durable and potentially curative clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California with facilities in Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Lyell’s anticipated progress, business plans, business strategy and planned clinical trials; the growing pipeline and potential clinical benefits and therapeutic potential of Lyell’s product candidates; the potential of Lyell’s reprogramming technologies to overcome primary barriers to successful adoptive cell therapy in solid tumors to improve clinical responses in patients; the ability for LYL845 to create products with higher proportions of stem-like T cells; the ability for Lyell’s new genetic reprogramming technology to limit T cell exhaustion and for its new epigenetic reprogramming technology, Stim-R, to generate a more potent T-cell product; and other statements that are not historical fact. These statements are based on Lyell’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; geopolitical instability; Lyell’s ability to submit planned INDs or initiate and execute clinical trials on the anticipated timelines, if at all; Lyell’s ability to manufacture and supply its product candidates for its clinical trials; the preclinical profiles of Lyell’s product candidates not translating in clinical trials; the potential for results from clinical trials to differ from preclinical, early clinical, preliminary or expected results; significant adverse events, toxicities or other undesirable side effects associated with Lyell’s product candidates; the significant uncertainty associated with Lyell’s product candidates ever receiving any regulatory approvals; Lyell’s ability to obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; implementation of Lyell’s strategic plans for its business and product candidates; Lyell’s reliance on GSK to advance the development of its NY-ESO-1 programs; the sufficiency of Lyell’s capital resources and need for additional capital to achieve its goals; and other risks, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Lyell’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and in Lyell’s future reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Lyell undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

