Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,005 in the last 365 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation To Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that it will release third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The listen-only webcast and the accompanying slides can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/st4hi3qy.

For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0d0b7ad4bc21407885cc5e244e5d623f. To participate in the conference call, you must use the link to receive an audio dial-in number and an Access PIN.

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact:

Bill Cimino, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations 804.448.0937


Primary Logo

You just read:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation To Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.