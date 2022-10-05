Data Center Colocation Market is Expected to Reach USD 172.36 Billion at a Healthy CAGR of 14.4% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increasing Need to Reduce IT Expenditure to Boost Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Data Center Colocation Market , By Type, By Deployment Type, By End-User - Forecast 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 172.36 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 14.4% during the assessment timeframe.

Data Center Colocation Market Analysis

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global data center colocation market report include-

Equinix, Inc. (US)

Fibernet Inc. (US)

Keppel Data Center Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

NTT Communications Corporation (Japan)

AT&T Inc. (US)

Cogent Communications (US)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (US)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (US)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (US)

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (US)

PhoenixNAP (US)

Rahi Systems Inc (US)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (US)

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 172.36 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2030 Key Market Opportunities Businesses required more information stockpiling Key Market Drivers The elements that impact the market development are the simple openness of facilitating workers or oversaw security

Drivers

Increasing Need to Reduce IT Expenditure to Boost Market Growth

The amount of IT money spent on commissioning facilities for mission-critical data centers must be decreased. The necessary scalability and cost-efficiency for managing the daily data requirement are provided by data center colocation services. This will fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Emergence of Technologies to offer Robust Opportunities

Higher bandwidths and faster data processing are now more in demand as a result of the development of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), driverless vehicles, cloud computing, and advanced robotics. Lower latency and faster network connectivity are necessary for the effective use of these technologies. Such criteria can be met by colocation data centers since the operators can put their facilities close to the users and provide better networking and storage services. This will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints and Challenges

High Startup Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high startup & maintenance cost and government regulations & security needs may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Data Center Colocation Market Segmentation

The global data center colocation market is bifurcated based on end user, deployment type, and type.

By type, retail colocation will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on deployment type, the data center colocation market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

By end user, IT and telecom will dominate the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The worldwide economy has suffered due to COVID-19 epidemic, and every region has had to deal with the seriousness of the effects. Particular industries, such as banking, protection, financial administrations, telecom divisions, and data innovation, primarily suffer economic setbacks under unfavorable circumstances. The pandemic flare-up lockdown caused strict constraints to be imposed on how the modern area could operate, which ultimately disrupted the manufacturing network. Manufacturing operations are suspended in various countries for an ambiguous amount of time. In the challenging environment, some activities continued to be fragmented. However, the growth of the global data center colocation market is remarkable due to the high need for information gathering, storing, and proper research, which propels the expansion of server farms. The Global Data Center Colocation Market was severely impacted by the COVID19 flare-up, and the lockdown estimations caused some issues for the strategic policies. Despite the pandemic, the data colocation market predicts that there is still a lot of interest in the industry and that it will grow significantly in the anticipated months. The development will endure centered on accepting methods for remote working and making the most of information utilization by endeavors. Each of these components contributes to the market for information colocation's capacity.

Regional Analysis

North America to Steer Data Center Colocation Market

In 2017, North America is anticipated to command the greatest market share, and this pattern is likely to hold up for some time. Due to the abundance of data centers in this area and the accessibility of all-inclusive solutions, it has experienced a rapid adoption. With a sales share of more than 41% in 2020, North America dominated the global market. Due to the large presence of numerous major cloud service providers and SMEs establishing colocation data centers around the region, the regional market is expected to grow further at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Additionally, growing e-commerce sales in the United States are promoting regional market expansion. In order to determine client buying habits and product requests based on several categories, such as area, gender, & age group, retailers are extensively investing in their IT infrastructure for keeping customer data. The most significant markets for data center colocation in North America are the US and Canada. The IT infrastructure that North America has and the significant number of data centers that are located in this region are the main reasons why this region will dominate the global market.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Data Center Colocation Market

One of the fastest-growing regions in the worldwide market, the data center colocation market in APAC is predicted to surge at an exponential rate. This is mostly because of the rise in data center traffic in nations like China, India, and Australia. A growing number of internet users throughout the area is expected to cause Asia Pacific to see the greatest CAGR during the projection period. The development of this market is also being aided by the presence of some of the biggest software businesses and IT BPO outsourcing service providers in the area. Additionally, as smart technology and appliances become more widely used, the volume of data generated has expanded, forcing businesses from a variety of industries to set up data centers. Increased investments by hyperscale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and businesses upgrading their IT infrastructure to support edge computing, 5G, multi-cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT will benefit the data center colocation market here over the forecast period. A go-to market in recent years for many major IT companies, Asia colocation in this region is expected to develop significantly. Japan has already made considerable strides; as a result of the country's strong data generation rates, colocation density there is very high.

