Bakery Products Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Bakery Products Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Ready to Eat Food Products in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Bakery Products Market Size, Share, Growth, Value, Strategy, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Bakery Products market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 331.37 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.6%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 436.91 Billion
The market is being driven by the increasing demand for convenient and ready-to-eat bakery products owing to the hectic lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and rapid urbanisation. In addition to this, the increasing popularity of bakery products with fewer calories and less sugar content is further driving the market growth.
Over the forecast period, increasing interest towards making bakery products at home, which is bolstered by the recipe videos available on Youtube and other online platforms, is anticipated to propel the market growth. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share in the market, owing to the presence of large population base in India and China.
Bakery Products Industry Definition and Major Segments
Bakery products are defined as the type of products made in a bakery, which are derived from ingredients such as flour, sugar, salt, and spices. The preparation process of bakery products includes dry heating and is one the oldest cooking methods in the world. The portfolio of bakery products includes breads, rolls, and cookies, among others.
On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into:
Biscuits
Cookies
Cream Biscuits
Glucose Biscuits
Marie Biscuits
Non-Salt Cracker Biscuits
Salt Cracker Biscuits
Milk Biscuits
Others
Bread and Rolls
Artisanal Bakeries
In-Store Bakeries
Packaged
Cakes and Pastries
Artisanal Bakeries
In-Store Bakeries
Packaged
Rusks
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of distribution channel into:
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Artisanal Bakeries
Online
Others
The regional markets for bakery products include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Bakery Products Market Trends
The key trends in the global bakery products market include the increasing sales of the products through the online stores, coupled with the robust development of supermarket/hypermarkets in the emerging economies. Owing to the changing preference of consumers in terms taste and texture, the increasing incorporation of high-quality bakery products, such as wraps, bagels, and flatbreads, among others by major bakeries, is likely to be a crucial trend in the market.
Moreover, the growing R&D activities by different bakeries aimed towards producing bakery products with longer shelf-life derived from plant-based ingredients are anticipated to be the other key trends in the market in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
Finsbury Food Group Plc
Bimbo Bakeries USA
Britannia Industries
Nestle SA
Associated British Foods plc
Mondelez International, Inc
Bakers Delight Holdings
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
