Global Multi Cancer Early Detection Market Size/Share Worth 3186.8 Million by 2030 at a 16.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Multi Cancer Early Detection Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 800.23 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 934.11 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach USD 3186.8 Million by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of approximately 16.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030"

Multi-cancer early detection is a diagnostic test intended to detect the various types of cancer in the human body. Multi-cancer early detection test is carried out by taking various samples such as blood, liquid biopsy, gene, LTD, and others. This diagnostic test helps physicians examine the risk of developing the multiplication of cancer cells inside a blood vessel, epidermis, colon, lungs, throat, and other body parts. In response, MCED is intended to find tumours in the body.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The Growing use of multi-cancer early detection in hospitals and laboratory sectors will aid the market growth.

The multi-cancer early detection market has witnessed a high potential growth due to increased awareness, and government focus on the early detection test has driven the market growth. For instance, WHO supports the Member States in developing and implementing cancer early diagnosis and screening programs, according to assessed feasibility and cost-effectiveness of screening, and with adequate capacity to avoid delays in diagnosis and cancer treatment.

The overall demand for the multi-cancer early detection testing market will be expected to grow exponentially.

Restraints

However, some primary screening of multi-cancer early detection tests may cause potential adverse health effects such as tears in the lining of the epidermis and colon. Furthermore, the expensive testing of the multi-cancer early detection market is restraining the market’s overall growth. In addition, high production costs and the requirement of advance machinery will slow down the market.

Opportunities

The rise in smoking, drinking, obesity, elevated cholesterol levels, and exposure to harmful radiation are the key factors contributing to the death of people every year. For instance, according to an article by WHO in February 2022, cancer deaths accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 or nearly one in six. These factors are making people more conscious about multi-cancer early detection tests, which has enhanced the market’s potential sales of the market; thus offering the most lucrative opportunities.

Challenges

Over the forecast period, the false negative result while screening may occur, maintenance of the machinery by no trained clinical staff, inadequate or even absent calibrations and quality controls, lack of cost-effectiveness because of an increased number of different types of cancer, and more expensive tests and many others will act as a challenging factor for the growth of multi cancer early detection market.

Report Highlights

Depending upon the type, the multi-cancer early detection market is segmented into liquid biopsy, gene panel, LDT, and others.

The gene panel, LDT, and other segments dominated the market in 2021 and are expected to grow with 80% of the total market share over the forecast period. The gene panel segment mainly deals with hereditary cancers where various organizations in developed and developing countries have initiated the multi-cancer early detection test. For instance, an article published by National Cancer Institute (NIH) recommended cancer genetic testing projects, and a clinical trial has been acknowledged. These factors are boosting the overall market growth in the outlook period.

According to an article published by National Cancer Institute, several Companies with MCED tests currently under study claim that they can detect anywhere from two or three cancer types up to as many as 50. These factors capture the market growth during the forecast period.

The global multi-cancer early detection market is studied across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. It is expected that the global hospital end-user segment to hold a dominant position during 2022 -2031 and accounts for 48% of the total market share.

Hospitals’ end-user segment dominates the multi-cancer early detection market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that specialized physicians and well-trained staff in the treatment procedure are expected to enhance the overall demand for multi-cancer early detection tests.

The testing is a high-performance, effective device with easy operation, accuracy, and quick detection. Owing to these factors, multi-cancer early detection has been used extensively in multispecialty and tertiary care hospitals. The multi-cancer early detection devices have captured the overall market share and escalated the market demand during the forecast period.





Regional Snapshots

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is the dominant region in the multi-cancer early detection market and accounts for 30% of the total market share. Multi-cancer early detection has increased in sectors such as hospitals, laboratories, diagnostic centers, and other key market trends in Europe.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 800.23 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3186.8 Million CAGR Growth Rate 16.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Grail LLC (Illumina Inc.), Exact Sciences Corporation., Foundation Medicine Inc., AnchorDx, Guardant Healt Inc., Burning Rock Biotech Limited, GENECAST, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Inc., Singlera Genomics Inc., and Others Key Segment By Type, End User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Key Players

Grail, LLC (Illumina, Inc.)

Exact Sciences Corporation.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

AnchorDx

Guardant Health, Inc.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

GENECAST

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, Inc.

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Segments covered in the report

By Type

Liquid Biopsy

Gene Panel

LDT

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Browse More Clinical Diagnostics Related Reports:

Cold Plasma Market : Cold Plasma Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Regime (Low-Pressure Cold Plasma, Atmospheric Cold Plasma), By Application (Wound Healing, Blood Coagulation, Cancer Treatment, Dentistry, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market : Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), By Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), By Type (Innovative, Generic), By Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular diseases, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Central nervous system and neurology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Antithrombin Market : Antithrombin Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application Type (Research, Therapeutics, Diagnostics), By Source (Goat milk, Human ), By Dosage (Liquid, Lyophilized), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market : Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (mobility aids devices, Living aids devices, Medical furniture, Bathroom safety devices), By End User (Nursing homes, Home care, Hospitals, Assisted living facility), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market : Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device (Self monitoring blood glucose system, Continuous glucose monitoring system), By Modality (Non wearable, Wearable), By Type (Invasive, Non invasive), By Patient Type (Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Retail sales, Institutional sales), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

