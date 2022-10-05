LEXEO Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data from its Investigational Gene Therapy LX1001 for APOE4-Associated Alzheimer’s Disease at the 29th European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEXEO Therapeutics, Inc. (LEXEO), a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a pipeline of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy candidates for cardiovascular and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced new clinical data from its ongoing study of LX1001 for APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease will be presented at the 29th European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting (ESGCT), which is being held live in Edinburgh, Scotland and virtually from October 11-14, 2022.



In an oral presentation, LEXEO will present clinical data from the ongoing study of LX1001 for APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease. LX1001 is an AAV-based investigational gene therapy designed to deliver the apolipoprotein E2 (APOE2) gene into the CNS of APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer’s disease patients to halt or slow disease progression. This marks the first clinical data from a gene therapy program targeting APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease presented at a scientific meeting.

Details of the oral presentation are:

Title: Gene Therapy in APOE4 Homozygote Alzheimer’s Disease – interim data

Presenter: Michael Kaplitt, M.D., Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 12th, session start - 9:00 AM ET (15:00 CEST)

Session Title: CNS and sensory disease I (Parallel 3a)



About LEXEO Therapeutics

