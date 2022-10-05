Unstoppable Performance Leaders is hosting National Coming Out Week Educational Workshops
National Coming Out Day is observed annually to celebrate coming out and to raise awareness of the LGBT community and civil rights movement.ONTARIO, CANADA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Coming Out Day, Unstoppable Performance Leaders will present a week of online sessions for business executives beginning on October 10, 2022. Every year, National Coming Out Day is celebrated to honor coming out and to increase public understanding of the LGBT community and the civil rights fight. Every year in October, in the weeks preceding up to National Coming Out Day, businesses and community organizations all across the world observe National Coming Out Week.
The workshops will be facilitated by Stan C. Kimer, who is a nationally recognized consultant and speaker on all areas of workplace diversity with a deep expertise in LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) diversity. Stan served as IBM’s corporate global LGBT diversity manager, during which time he expanded IBM’s LGBT diversity initiatives globally and established IBM’s procedures for supporting transgender employees, including case management of employees undergoing gender transition while in the workplace. Since retiring from IBM, Stan has trained or spoken in over 125 venues reaching over 7,500 professionals. He is a certified Out and Equal Workplace Advocates Building Bridges Trainer and a certified Training Management Corp / Berlitz Cultural Competency Trainer / Practitioner.
