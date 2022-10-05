Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,004 in the last 365 days.

Unstoppable Performance Leaders is hosting National Coming Out Week Educational Workshops

Nactional Coming Out Celebration

National Coming Out Day is observed annually to celebrate coming out and to raise awareness of the LGBT community and civil rights movement.

ONTARIO, CANADA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Coming Out Day, Unstoppable Performance Leaders will present a week of online sessions for business executives beginning on October 10, 2022. Every year, National Coming Out Day is celebrated to honor coming out and to increase public understanding of the LGBT community and the civil rights fight. Every year in October, in the weeks preceding up to National Coming Out Day, businesses and community organizations all across the world observe National Coming Out Week.

The workshops will be facilitated by Stan C. Kimer, who is a nationally recognized consultant and speaker on all areas of workplace diversity with a deep expertise in LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) diversity. Stan served as IBM’s corporate global LGBT diversity manager, during which time he expanded IBM’s LGBT diversity initiatives globally and established IBM’s procedures for supporting transgender employees, including case management of employees undergoing gender transition while in the workplace. Since retiring from IBM, Stan has trained or spoken in over 125 venues reaching over 7,500 professionals. He is a certified Out and Equal Workplace Advocates Building Bridges Trainer and a certified Training Management Corp / Berlitz Cultural Competency Trainer / Practitioner.

M A S
Unstoppable Performance Leaders
+880 1677088584
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Unstoppable Performance Leaders is hosting National Coming Out Week Educational Workshops

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.