Sendoso Opens European Fulfillment Center in Dublin

SAN FRANCISCO and DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendoso , the leader in delivering branded, B2B experiences through gifting, today announced the opening of its new fulfillment center in Dublin, Ireland, furthering the company's commitment to European customers and enhancing its foothold on the global market. The Dublin fulfillment center will ensure better distribution across European Union countries and, combined with its existing fulfillment center in the U.K. and its growing roster of local vendor partnerships, further expand Sendoso's reach throughout Europe.



"This new fulfillment center will allow for smoother, faster and more economical sending within the EU, which is great news for our current and future European and global customers," said Sendoso CEO Kris Rudeegraap. "This is another important step as part of our next phase of global expansion and, along with our European headquarters in Dublin, creates a strong foundation for the company in both Ireland and Europe."

Despite a year of economic uncertainty, Sendoso has strengthened its reputation as the industry leader in the European market over the past year, increasing its marketplace offerings there by 9x. Now with local fulfillment centers in both the EU and the U.K., Sendoso will be able to further streamline global shipping and continue to support this rapid European growth. This latest facility brings Sendoso's total number of fulfillment centers to six worldwide: Dublin, Ingleburn (Au.), Montreal (Can.), Peterborough (U.K.), and two U.S. locations (Hayward, Calif.; Phoenix, Ariz.).

The opening of the Dublin fulfillment center continues Sendoso's commitment to providing a further enhanced experience for its European customers with a dedicated European team. European customers now have access to local Sendoso logistics experts to assist with shipping rules and regulations and thought leaders to provide insight on corporate gifting trends and creative send ideas. And because of Sendoso's European presence, customers have even larger windows of customer support coverage and a local tech team focused on developing features to further streamline and enhance the sending experience.

"The level of customer service we've received from the entire Sendoso team has been unmatched," said Gianna Saal, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, S-EMEA at Tealium. "Sendoso has been super proactive to ensure we have a great experience, from the logistics team when receiving our inventory to the customer support team answering any questions we have. We feel incredibly well-supported to have Sendoso as our global platform to execute all of our sending strategies."

"As we continue to cement Sendoso as the industry leader in Europe, it was imperative that we establish the necessary infrastructure to support our continued growth in the region," said Rajesh Purcell, Director of Global Supply Chain at Sendoso. "The new fulfillment center enables us to continue building meaningful relationships with our customers by providing an even more thorough and streamlined service across Europe and the globe."

To learn more about Sendoso, visit www.sendoso.com .

About Sendoso

Sendoso, the leading sending management platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with customers. The trusted partner of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies worldwide and with seamless integrations with leading marketing and sales tools such as Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft and Marketo, Sendoso - with its global marketplace of premium vendors - serves as an essential part of successful demand generation, account-based, and customer experience programs.

Founded in 2016, Sendoso is backed by $152M in venture funding and has locations across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at sendoso.com .

Media Contact:

Jason Michael

jason@goelastic.com

Elasticity Public Relations

