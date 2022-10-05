Global Indoor Location Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for RFID Tags Across Retail Industry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Indoor Location Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, Services), Technology (BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, RFID), Application (Emergency Response Management, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global indoor location market is projected to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2022 to USD 24 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

GPS technology has failed to accurately locate and track objects and individuals in an indoor environment, as it is unable to receive signals from satellites. Owing to the signal attenuation caused by construction materials, satellite-based GPS loses significant power indoors and satellite positioning could not function in closed areas.

This led to the emergence of new technologies, such as indoor location or IPS. Hence, the need for research on new indoor technologies results in the inception of a combination of technologies to bring solutions that offer accuracy and reliability in the indoor location market.

By organization size, the SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period

SMEs are also implementing indoor location hardware and solutions, which enable better orientation in a complex building, providing location-based analytics and tracking functionalities. SMEs are at the early stage of adopting indoor location solutions, with most small enterprises in the exploratory stage; however, they have started showing a greater interest in getting an analytics platform to reap the desired outcome. Most SMEs are now viewing indoor location solutions more as a strategic initiative and an opportunity to increase business revenue.

By component, the hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022

The hardware segment includes beacons, sensors, tags, gateways, fixed readers, and Wi-Fi access points. A rise in demand for BLE, sensors, and Wi-Fi technologies among users to determine the location within the building has influenced vendors to develop indoor location hardware. Emerging technologies, such as beacons and BLE, could generate research data to create personalized, relevant, real-time experiences that lead to enhanced targeting and conversion.

Various retail stores integrate beacons and Wi-Fi with an in-store signage system, giving customers the ability (through remote control) to decide which product information or details they want to see. Companies such as Zebra Technologies, Inpixon, Cisco, Apple, infsoft, Ubisense, and Sonitor offer various indoor location hardware for customers with advanced technologies to track and locate people and objects and increase customer experience.

Among regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the indoor location market in Asia-Pacific is highly driven by technological advancements across the region. China is anticipated to be the leading market for indoor location solutions in this region. The existence of a large population and developing infrastructure and technology are major factors contributing to the growth of the indoor location market in Asia-Pacific.

The rapid rise in technology adoption by various verticals to enhance customers' and visitors' experiences is driving the demand for indoor location solutions in the region. Verticals such as transportation and logistics, media, manufacturing, government and public offices, and retail are leading the race in terms of indoor applications' adoption in this region. The transportation and logistics verticals are investing significantly in indoor location solutions to easily track passengers, people, and assets in a building.

