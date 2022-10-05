Prokarium Strengthens Patent Position Through Notice of Allowance of US Patent for Immunotherapy Prime in Combination with Cell Therapies

Prokarium Ltd (‘Prokarium' or the ‘Company'), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the oncology field of microbial immunotherapy, today announced the receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent (Application No. 17/344,065) protects the co-administration of Prokarium's Salmonella strains with cell therapies to enhance their therapeutic efficacy.

"This newly issued patent demonstrates the innovative work our scientists are delivering every day to advance our proprietary platform", said Livija Deban, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Prokarium. "The majority of therapies in development do not address cancer-related immune dysfunction and our technology has the potential to restore a patient's immune fitness to drive deep and durable therapeutic responses."

Kristen Albright, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Prokarium, added, "We are very pleased to add to our growing IP estate. This patent brings to the forefront the innovative concept of live Salmonella as an oral immune training agent and strengthens the commercial partnering opportunities for the program, targeting the 80% of cancer patients that are unable to benefit from advanced immunotherapies today."

Specifically, the claims cover a method of simultaneously, separately, or sequentially administration of a live attenuated Salmonella bacterium delivered orally with an adoptive T cell therapy or an allogeneic or autologous CAR T-cell therapy to increase the therapeutic efficacy of the cell therapy. This patent highlights Prokarium as a leader in the microbial immunotherapy field.

About Prokarium

Prokarium is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of microbial immunotherapy. Our pipeline is designed to unlock the next level of immuno-oncology by building on the most recent advances in cancer immunology. Prokarium's lead program is focused on transforming the treatment paradigm in bladder cancer by orchestrating immune-driven, long-lasting antitumor effects. Prokarium is based in London, UK.

