Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,990 in the last 365 days.

Timely new leadership development resources upskill MontCo leaders and PA women

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – The Lenserf Group (TLG) is pleased to announce selection by the Montgomery County Commissioners to provide leadership coaching and professional development training in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. TLG was one of ten distinguished firms to competitively receive the multi-year award. The county will now have access to executive coaching and innovative course offerings to bolster mental fitness and team resilience, improve communications, resolve conflict, and enhance how projects are managed.

"There is a need for county leaders to nimbly respond to more challenging situations. We are excited that we can deliver coaching and learning experiences that will have direct impact on how local government serves and resonant impact on the experience of families and constituents." Farnia Fresnel, CEO and Executive Coach.

October 6 marks the start of the 18th installment of the Pennsylvania Conference for Women. The Lenserf Group will once again join the International Coach Federation Coaches Corner. This resource provides the conference's 10,000 attendees an opportunity to receive on-the-spot career and leadership coaching with a certified executive coach.

About The Lenserf Group

Established in 2013 to coach female leaders in technology and finance, The Lenserf Group, Inc. (TLG) has transformed into a leadership and business coaching, training, and project management consulting firm serving small business to multi-national clients. Our historical client base extends across 31 countries. We help you to Exceed Your Potential through engaged people, conscious management, solid business practice, and aligned delivery. TLG is an EMSDC certified Minority and WBENC certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB).
www.lenserfgroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timely-new-leadership-development-resources-upskill-montco-leaders-and-pa-women-301641161.html

SOURCE The Lenserf Group

You just read:

Timely new leadership development resources upskill MontCo leaders and PA women

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.