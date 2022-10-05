Said Shiripour, Founder of EZFunnels, accepted into Forbes Business Council

Said Shiripour is an entrepreneur, author, and founder of the SaaS solution EZFunnels. With his team, he helps aspiring entrepreneurs build their own online businesses, generate leads, and convert them into customers. He has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Said Shiripour was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics and personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Said Shiripour into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Said has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Said will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Said Shiripour will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

He is excited to be part of the Forbes Business Council and help businesses take advantage of all the endless opportunities the internet offers.

He believes there are no limits to creativity and achievements, and he lives by that philosophy as he continues to push through boundaries and strive to revolutionize online marketing.

He wants to be your go-to resource for information on how to get started with EZFunnels, what our features can do for you, and how he can support your business growth.

