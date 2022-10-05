Elevated Access, a New Non-Profit Volunteer Pilot Network, Launches with 1000 Volunteers

Free Private Flights for Abortion and Gender Affirming Care

Elevated Access, a volunteer general aviation pilot network, launched earlier this year to provide free private flights to those seeking access to abortion and gender-affirming care.

Following the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v Wade, the landscape of abortion access has changed dramatically. Many clinics have shut down, with fewer appointments available resulting in 3-week lead times. Pregnant people may have to travel across states, and over a thousand miles for care.

Elevated Access accepts referrals from patient care organizations and transports clients in light aircraft flown by volunteer pilots from one of the 3,000 general aviation airports in the United States. The organization recently marked a milestone: the first all-female pilot mission involving seven states and two solo female pilots flying a 1400-mile relay to transport a client. This pioneering flight is noteworthy given that only 6% of pilots in the US are women.

From the Executive Director of Elevated Access (staffers use pseudonyms to protect privacy)

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support from across the country and are processing volunteer applications from more than 1,000 people, including 850 pilots. We believe in bodily autonomy and the freedom to make private health care decisions. Our goal is to make healthcare more accessible and equitable."

From the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project

"RRFP loves this resource as an option for those facing multiple barriers, as clients now travel farther for healthcare. Barriers to long-distance travel include not having several days off work, not having childcare, living far from commercial airports, language barriers, not having reliable vehicles, or never having navigated an airport before. Recently, Elevated Access's courageous pilots safely transported a client from an inhospitable state to Virginia. This journey was this client's first flight ever, and she was grateful to have a multi-day road trip shortened to quick, safe flights."

About Elevated Access

Elevated Access, founded in 2022, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides people with free private flights in light aircraft to access abortion and gender-affirming healthcare. Elevated Access is actively recruiting volunteer pilots to fly clients, providers and others. Flights are by referral only and interested clients should reach out to their local care organization. For more information, visit elevatedaccess.org. Media can email media@elevatedaccess.org.

About Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project

The Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project is Virginia's grassroots abortion fund, providing practical and financial support for abortion services. For more information visit RRFP.net. RRFP is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

About Abortion Access in the USA

A majority of voters (62%) believe abortion should be always or mostly legal (Siena Poll, September 2022)

A majority of voters disapprove of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe. (Siena Poll, September 2022)

26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion (The Guttmacher Institute)

