Outlook on the Nephrology and Urology Devices Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Boston Scientific, Coloplast, Hollister and Convatec Among Others

The "Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Ureteral Catheters, PCN Catheters, Urology Guidewires), by Application, by End-user, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nephrology and urology devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.44 billion by 2030, according to this report., expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

An unhealthy lifestyle, a rise in smoking and alcohol consumption, and dietary irregularities are some of the factors resulting in nephrological and urological disorders. This is anticipated to increase the demand for nephrology and urology devices during the forecast period.

The increasing cases of chronic kidney diseases are expected to enhance the industry's growth. According to the National Kidney Foundation 2019, it is estimated there are more than 2 million people around the world that suffer from chronic kidney diseases (CKDs) and millions of people die from this condition every year. This number continues to increase at a rate of 5-7% per year.

The market for nephrology and urology devices was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as the majority of elective urological procedures were postponed to free-up limited space in healthcare settings to treat COVID-19 patients. For instance, a recently published survey from the European Association of Urology found that the bed occupancy in the urological departments was reduced by 48.6% in order to hospitalize COVID-19 patients, and clinical activities were halted in 54.2% of the hospitals. However, COVID-19 patients have subsequently shown new or worsening symptoms of overactive bladder (OAB), which might be expected to create a favorable environment for industry growth in the near future.

Moreover, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is expected to fuel market growth. Numerous non-invasive techniques such as condom catheter, Doppler ultrasound video urodynamic, intravesical prostatic protrusion, and penile cuff have been introduced in the market that helps to avoid painful catheterization. These factors have led to an increase in the sale of nephrology and urology devices in the market.

Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Report Highlights

On the basis of product, the other segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 25.0% owing to the high prevalence of urological and nephrological associated disorders globally and the launch of technologically advanced products by the key players

PCN catheters are expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030 owing to their increasing application in various kidney-associated medical conditions as they are used for temporary diversion during urinary obstruction

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021. The presence of prominent players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high public funding in the healthcare system are some of the factors responsible for the regional market growth

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 List Of Key End Users

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1 High Incidence And Prevalence Of Nephrological And Urological Disorders

3.4.1.2 Rising Demand For Antimicrobial Catheters

3.4.1.3 Growing Adoption Of Technological Advanced Materials In Device Development

3.4.1.4 Increasing Demand For Minimally Invasive Procedures

3.4.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.4.2.1 Rising Concerns Over Reimbursement Scenario

3.4.3 Market Opportunities Analysis

3.4.3.1 Rising research & development activities for the introduction of technologically advanced products

3.5 Nephrology and Urology Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2 Pestle Analysis

3.5.3 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

3.5.3.1 New Product Launch

3.5.3.2 Acquisition

3.5.3.3 Partnerships

3.5.4 Market Entry Strategies

3.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Market& Post-pandemic Recovery Analysis

Chapter 4 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, By Product, 2018 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.5.1 Ureteral Catheters

4.5.1.1 ureteral Catheters Market, 2018 To 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 PCN Catheters

4.5.2.1 PCN Catheters Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3 Urinary Stents

4.5.3.1 Urinary Stents Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.4 Stone Basket

4.5.4.1 Stone Basket Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.5 Urology Guidewires

4.5.5.1 Urology Guidewires Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.6 Renal Dilators

4.5.6.1 Renal Dilators market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.7 Others

4.5.7.1 Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Nephrology And Urology Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition And Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Nephrology And Urology Devices Market, By Application, 2018 To 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030

5.5.1 Urolithiasis

5.5.1.1 Urolithiasis Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Urological Cancer & BPH

5.5.2.1 Urological Cancer & BPH Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Bladder Disorders

5.5.3.1 Bladder Disorders Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.4 Kidney Diseases

5.5.4.1 Kidney Diseases Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.5 Others

5.5.5.1 Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 End-user Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, By End-user, 2018 to 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.1.1 Hospitals Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Clinics

6.5.2.1 Clinics market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.5.3.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Others

6.6.4.1 Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, Application, End-user, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Nephrology And Urology Devices Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.1.1 Ansoff Matrix

8.1.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

8.2 Private Companies

8.2.1 Regional Network Map

8.2.2 Company Market Position Analysis

8.3 Company Profiles

8.3.1 MEDTRONIC

8.3.1.1 Company overview

8.3.1.2 Financial performance

8.3.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.2 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

8.3.2.1 Company overview

8.3.2.2 Financial performance

8.3.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.2.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.3 COOK GROUP INCORPORATED

8.3.3.1 Company overview

8.3.3.2 Product benchmarking

8.3.3.3 Strategic initiatives

8.3.4 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

8.3.4.1 Company overview

8.3.4.2 Financial performance

8.3.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.5 COLOPLAST CORPORATION

8.3.5.1 Company overview

8.3.5.2 Financial performance

8.3.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.5.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.6 HOLLISTER INCORPORATED

8.3.8.1 Company overview

8.3.8.2 Financial performance

8.3.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.8.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.7 CONVATEC GROUP PLC

8.3.8.1 Company overview

8.3.8.2 Financial performance

8.3.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.8.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.8 FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

8.3.8.1 Company overview

8.3.8.2 Financial performance

8.3.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.8.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.9 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

8.3.9.1 Company overview

8.3.9.2 Financial performance

8.3.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.9.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.10 ASAHI KASEI CORP.

8.3.10.1 Company overview

8.3.10.2 Financial performance

8.3.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.10.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.11 TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

8.3.11.1 Company overview

8.3.11.2 Financial performance

8.3.11.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.11.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.12 C. R. BARD INC.

8.3.12.1 Company overview

8.3.12.2 Financial performance

8.3.12.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.12.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.13 TERUMO CORPORATION

8.3.13.1 Company overview

8.3.13.2 Financial performance

8.3.13.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.13.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.14 NXSTAGE MEDICAL INC.

8.3.14.1 Company overview

8.3.14.2 Financial performance

8.3.14.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.14.4 Strategic initiatives

8.3.15 NIPRO CORPORATION

8.3.15.1 Company overview

8.3.15.2 Financial performance

8.3.15.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.15.4 Strategic initiatives

