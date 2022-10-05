Brewery Equipment Market worth $25.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brewery Equipment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The rise in the craft brewery demand boosts the market growth

Craft brewing, particularly microbreweries, is gaining popularity for premium flavored beer. The growing trend of artisanal brews, locally made and fresh local ingredients is fueling the growth of craft beer. Capitalizing on the growing trend of flavored beer consumption, United Breweries Limited launched craft beer brands from its flagship brand Heineken in India in 2021, aiming for long-term goals of local production through a network of breweries across the country. The expansion of local manufacturing has a high potential for growth in the brewery equipment market. Increased penetration of microbreweries is a trend influenced by Europe and the United States, as India develops a craft beer culture.

Due to changes in the social lifestyle, microbreweries are rapidly expanding in developing countries such as India and China. In 2019. Prodeb Brewery India, a subsidiary of Stoos Canadian Clear International Limited, has introduced microbrewery equipment developed in technical collaboration with a company based in Belgium. The machines are ideal for small microbreweries that make handcrafted beers for brewpubs. As a result, the growing number of craft breweries increases the demand for craft beers, and the need for technological advancement in manufacturing drives the market for brewery equipment.

The rise in the preference for canned beer due to increased home consumption boosted the market growth for filling and packaging equipment

Canned beers are becoming increasingly popular in a variety of international markets. Craft, super-premium, and sophisticated flavor profiles are becoming more popular. Canned beer is lightweight and ideal for outdoor gatherings. Furthermore, pandemic lockdowns have undoubtedly accelerated the spread of RTDs and canned goods. Canned beer is comparatively more light resistant than bottles, preventing harmful UV rays from penetrating the packaging. The canning process also creates an airtight container, which prevents air from leaking under the crown cap of a bottle and acidifying the beer. Craft beer producers who switch from glass bottles can benefit from increased product freshness and lower cost per packaging unit. lower unit weight and more efficient distribution packing.

Increased use of compressors in microbreweries due to their multiple utilities could help propel the market for brewery equipment

Rotary screw air compressors are becoming the compressor of choice for breweries because they offer numerous benefits that are ideal for all brewery applications. Rotary screw compressors provide the high-pressure air needed for all brewery operations, such as bottling, capping, and cleaning. Because of their low noise compressing action, they are preferred, particularly by breweries with a brewpub or restaurant attached, as well as operations with a smaller facility footprint. Rotary screw air compressors are designed to provide the most Tours per day. seven days a week, making them suitable for continuous duty, brewing hours, and, in the case of brewpub restaurants, operating hours.

Europe leads the brewery equipment market

The European region is the largest market for brewery equipment. Most of the big beer manufacturers are headquartered in this region including Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), SABMiller (Belgium), and Heineken N.V. (Netherlands). The North American region is the fastest-growing market for brewery equipment as the leading beer manufacturers are expanding in the North American countries by either setting up new facilities or expanding the production capacities of the existing plants. Since the US is the second largest beer-producing country in the world and has a highly open culture, the country is witnessing various small and large brewery equipment manufacturers penetrating the market in the region. This, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for brewery equipment in the North American region.

Many microbreweries are focusing on expanding in different parts of the world to meet the growing demand for craft beer. Also, consumers prefer experiencing and witnessing the tasting sessions, due to which the popularity of brewpubs is also growing globally. Due to these factors, there has been an increase in demand for brewery equipment in craft breweries.

The key players in this market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Krones AG (Germany), Paul Mueller Company (US), Praj Industries (India), Meura (Belgium), Della Toffola SpA (Italy), Criveller Group (US), KASPAR SCHULZ Brauereimaschinenfabrik & Apparatebauanstalt GmbH (Germany), LEHUI (China), Hypro (India), HG Machinery (China), Interpump Group S.p.A (INOXPA) (Spain), and ABE Equipment (US).

