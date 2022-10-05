Play and Own Game Medieval Empires Raises $2.1 Million Seed Round Led By Industry Leaders

Singapore, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medieval Empires, blockchain play and own game, raises $2.1 million in the first seed round. Led by some of the key opinion leaders in the space such as Evan Luthra, James Crypto Guru, Satoshi Stacker, Crypto King, and Davinci Jeremie, the successful funding round lays the foundation for Medieval Empowers to lead the mainstream adoption of blockchain gaming.

"The successful completion of our seed investment round is a testament to the trust our game and the team behind it has inspired in a very short span of time," said Assad Dar, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, "We are grateful to our investors and are fully geared towards our upcoming milestones in the project roadmap with one clear goal in mind – bringing forward Medieval Empires as an immersive and exciting Web3 strategy game."

The game allows players to build empires, battle each other, and earn rewards. Medieval Empires combines real-time strategy and empire-building elements with digital and physical NFTs that intrigue players and are perfect recipes for an immersive player experience.

"According to market research, the worldwide video game industry was valued at $195.6 billion in 2021 and is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% through 2030," noted Evan Luthra, a renowned entrepreneur & angel investor. "I could immediately connect with the gameplay of Medieval Empires! The fact that it can also provide an income to players while truly enjoying the game is a bonus!" he added.

"The next leg is the completion of the Private investment round, which will lead the project to the IDO stage. We hope Medieval Empires will be a hit with gamers worldwide and look forward to seeing it grow into a top-tier blockchain gaming title," remarked Jan Berkefeld, CEO of Medieval Empires.



Apart from a successful seed round, the Medieval Empires team has hit a host of other milestones this past year. The team's presence at the Istanbul Blockchain Summit paved the way for more partnership opportunities such as a strategic collaboration with WePad, an IDO launchpad. They also announced the launch of their land sale on the 14th of September. This exclusive feature allows users the first opportunity to enter the immersive world of Medieval Empires.

About Medieval Empires

Medieval Empires is a multi-player online strategy-based game that is set during the late 13th century in an area that is now Turkey. The game's initial storyline focuses on Ertuğrul Gazi, a tribal warrior and a celebrated leader of the Kayi tribe, played by the famous actor Engin Altan Düzyatan.

The game is set in a passive PvE area and allows the players to explore and build towns while trading, fighting, and forging alliances. To learn more about Medieval Empires, visit:

