Cox Media Group Expands Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts

CMG Initiates ‘Neighbors in Need’ through its TV, radio stations in Florida and Atlanta

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group today kicks off a “Neighbors in Need” initiative at its TV and radio stations in Florida and Atlanta to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. This follows WSB-TV’s and Atlanta Radio’s highly successful “Convoy of Care” that saw food, water and other provisions sent from Atlanta to those who needed it in Florida.   

To support “Neighbors in Need,” CMG’s on-air talent across its Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa TV and radio stations will use their platforms to broadcast tales of heroism, discuss rescue efforts, and encourage audiences to donate to Hurricane recovery efforts.

Anyone interested in giving can click here or text-to-give by texting IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. All contributions will be directed to the American Red Cross, which is assisting with response activities across the southeast.

About Cox Media Group
CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company's businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 52 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 11 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com

Cox Media Group Expands Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts

