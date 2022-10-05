Broken Coast Ranks #1 at the Budtender’s Association Collectors Cup

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its heritage Canadian craft-cannabis brand, Broken Coast, has ranked number one for its Sunset Sherbet flower at the Collector's Cup b.lounge edition hosted by Budtenders Association and CannaReps.



With 75 full reviews, the ranking involved judgment of each cultivar’s physical appeal, aromatic profile, and blind taste tests. With the guidance of a certified cannabis sommelier and the CannaReps Cannabis Quality Grading Tool to input scores, Broken Coast came in at number one for the highest score in each category during each trial session.

Sunset Sherbet is one of the most popular cultivars ever grown by Broken Coast. Exhibiting dense indica flowers with deep purple and silver colouration, the large calyxes are covered so thickly in glandular trichomes they're almost white. With the most abundant terpenes being caryophyllene, linalool, and myrcene, Sunset Sherbet is a fruit-forward strain that evokes the taste and aromas of strawberries and guava.

"We are honoured to receive top ranking from the Budtender’s Association, leaders in education and cannabis research in partnership with Canada’s Budtenders,” says Kyle Asselstine, Broken Coast Brand Manager.

Broken Coast’s craft cannabis flower, including Sunset Sherbet and Amnesia Haze, is available in select markets across Canada, including British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta.

About Broken Coast

Founded in 2013 in British Columbia, Canada, Broken Coast is a heritage cannabis brand widely recognized for setting the standard for craft cannabis in Canada. Leveraging proprietary growing practices perfected for each cultivar, Broken Coast delivers the ultimate true expression out of each cannabis plant. With relentless dedication to craft growing, Broken Coast specializes in growing small-batch, single strain, hand-trimmed, and naturally slow-cured buds delivering the highest-grade cannabis to uphold the quality and reputation that BC bud has earned worldwide.

For more information on where to find Broken Coast’s summer lineup, visit www.brokencoast.com and follow @brokencoast.ca on Instagram and @brokencoastltd on Twitter.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

