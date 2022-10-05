Plus Therapeutics Announces Patient Webinar in Recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Principal Investigator Dr. Andrew Brenner to Lead Musella Foundation Live Webinar

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Dr. Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and principal investigator of the ReSPECT-LM clinical trial, is scheduled to conduct a live patient-focused webinar entitled, "A Promising New Targeted Radiation Therapy for Leptomeningeal Metastases in Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Other Malignancies: An Introduction" on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM Eastern.



Leptomeningeal metastases is a cancer in the cerebrospinal fluid and in the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, occurring as a result of an advanced cancer spreading. It is most common in breast cancer, but does occur in lung cancer and other cancers.

The event, part of the Musella Foundation Webinar Series, is to be presented live on the Foundation’s website at virtualtrials.com/webinar/ through a Zoom room. Participants are asked to join the digital room 5 minutes before the event and may ask questions live or email questions in advance to musella@virtualtrials.com .

About Andrew Brenner, M.D. Ph.D.

Dr. Brenner holds the Kolitz/Zachry Endowed Chair Neuro-Oncology Research and is the Co-Leader, Experimental and Developmental Therapeutics Program at UT Health Science Center San Antonio (UTHSCSA) as well as a practicing oncologist at Texas Oncology in Austin. His experience with first-in-human studies includes involvement with the development of approximately 30 compounds as either a co-Investigator or Principal Investigator since 2008. This also includes first-in-class experience (gene therapy, liposomal encapsulated microRNA mimic, liposomal encapsulated therapeutics, metabolic inhibitors, etc.). In this role he has been responsible for authoring protocols, IND and SPA discussions with the FDA, oversight of multi-center studies (including FDA funded studies), solicitation of bids by CROs, data analysis (primarily PD and some PK), and presentation of results. He is familiar with all phases of study conduct.

Dr. Brenner is a graduate of Texas A&M University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and went on to earn his doctorate in biological science and tumor biology at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Science Park. Dr. Brenner received his medical degree from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and completed a residency in internal medicine at Scott and White Hospital in Lubbock. He completed his fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the UT Health Science Center.

About The Musella Foundation For Brain Tumor Research & Information

The Musella Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity dedicated to helping brain tumor patients through emotional and financial support, education, advocacy and raising money for brain tumor research. Based in Hewlett, N.Y., the foundation was founded by Dr. Al Musella, DPM, a podiatrist in private practice in Hewlett. The foundation has awarded over $4.7 million in direct patient assistance to help patients receive treatment. More information may be found at www.virtualtrials.com .

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Our proprietary nanotechnology platform is currently centered around the enhanced delivery of a variety of drugs using novel liposomal encapsulation technology. Liposomal encapsulation has been extensively explored and undergone significant technical and commercial advances since it was first developed. Our platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “designed to,” “will,” “can,” “potential,” “focus,” “preparing,” “next steps,” “possibly,” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the following: the potential promise of 186RNL including the potential ability of 186RNL to safely and effectively deliver radiation directly to the tumor at high doses; expectations as to the Company’s future performance including the next steps in developing the Company’s current assets; the Company’s clinical trials including statements regarding the timing and characteristics of the ReSPECT-LM trial; possible negative effects of 186RNL; the continued evaluation of 186RNL for LM including through evaluations via a second patient cohort; capital requirements, timing and speed of development; cash needs and anticipated forecast; and the intended functions of the Company’s platform and expected benefits from such functions.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: requirements to comply with the terms of the CPRIT grant; the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies, and the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts; risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to the Company, market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the regenerative medicine field, among others; changes in the CPRIT program; changing sources and uses of cash; and additional risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. There may also be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

