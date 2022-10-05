EOI Lighting USA Introduces the SENTINEL (Surveillant) Lighting Series

/EIN News/ -- CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EOI Lighting USA, a manufacturer and pioneer of LED-based and solid-state lighting energy-saving products, has officially announced its new surveillant luminaires for security, roadway, and area lighting with the introduction of the Sentinel Lighting Series. As a sustainable LED surveillant lighting solution, the Sentinel has become the area lighting essential for Utilities, Municipalities and Co-ops with its eco-friendly design and adaptability for a variety of environments, and is ideal for municipal streets, public roadways, residential areas, and commercial applications.

The Sentinel series leverages both breakthrough LED technology and precision-engineered optics to save energy costs by as much as 60% over HID Luminaires. Because the lighting system provides an expected LED life of over 20 years, Sentinel series users can also reduce their maintenance costs by a minimum of 50%. It is a green and sustainable solution with packages ranging from 4000 lumens to 9800 lumens. It's robust in its key features, all aluminum housing, industry leading 140 lm / W (up to 154), 120-277v Driver, dimming options ( DALI 2.0 available) along with optional surge suppression packages, with operating temperatures from --40c to 50c, type III and type V light distributions with advanced photometrics - 2700k-3000k-4000k color temps at 70 CRI minimum, L82 at 100,000 hours at 25 degrees Celsius. The Sentinel Series provides ANSI 3G vibration rating, IP-66 rating in light engine, quick disconnects, 3 station terminal block, and tool-less entry along with an optional refractor.

"As a manufacturer of LED Street and Area Lighting Luminaires that supports the utility, municipality, and co-op marketplace throughout North America we set out to launch a new surveillant lighting series that is extremely efficient in terms of performance, energy usage, and cost savings," said Michael J Hodgdon, National Sales Manager at EOI Lighting USA.

"Our combination of technological features and highly-engineered optic packages make the Sentinel surveillant series both the luminaire of choice and the ultimate solution where cost effective surveillant luminaires are needed," he added.

To learn more about EOI Lighting USA and the environmentally friendly Sentinel LED Lighting Series, please visit https://eoilighting.co. or stop by our BOOTH # 516 at Street Area Lighting Conference (SALC) Oct. 10-13-2022, Dallas, TX.

About EOI Lighting USA

EOI Lighting continues to impact the lighting industry, being a major player in the LED Street and Area Lighting market working with Utilities, Municipalities, and Co-ops, from its ability to provide high end LED Chips to manufacturers globally and providing Traffic Control signals to Municipalities throughout North America, it is also a Tier 1 and 2 Supplier to the automotive groups of Ford, Chrysler / Dodge, Tesla and soon GM on their LED Automotive Lighting.

EOI continues to make huge investments assuring our position throughout the North American LED Street and Area conversion processes. We are committed to our Corporate Business plan, putting our customer first, offering exceptionally engineered, environmentally friendly, value priced and industry leading warranty products.

Contact Information:

Michael Hodgdon

National Sales Manager

michaelhodgdon@eoius.com

18033516102



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.