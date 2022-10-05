Accelerator Pedal Module Market Price, Industry Share, Size, Top Companies Analysis, Demand, and Report 2022-2027

Accelerator Pedal Module Market

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Accelerator Pedal Module Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global accelerator pedal module market reached a volume of 390 Million Units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 468 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2022-2027. The accelerator pedal module refers to the parts of accelerators that are utilized to regulate the fuel supply into the combustion chamber. They are available in plastic, metal, suspended, and floor-mounted categories. These accelerator pedal module variants are ready-to-install units and consist of pedal-travel sensors. They detect the amount of pedal depression, record its movement, and transfer the acquired signals to the engine control unit (ECU) that uses these data to calculate the required torque and addresses the throttle device and the injection system. Consequently, the accelerator pedal module components find extensive applications in passenger and commercial vehicles across the globe.

Global Accelerator Pedal Module Market Trends:

The escalating focus among vehicle manufacturers on producing lightweight components for automobiles, owing to the implementation of stringent emission control regulations by the government bodies aimed at reducing environmental pollution, is primarily driving the accelerator pedal module market. In line with this, the introduction of advanced material development technology and the launch of new products from polyamide 6, which is lightweight and cost-effective in nature, are also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the shifting preferences toward electronic accelerator pedals and the increasing usage of sensor-based accelerators are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition to this, the expanding automobile sectors, especially in developing countries, and the elevating product demand from the after-market segment are further catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the growing youth consumers with a heightened inclination for a dynamic ride and instant pedal response are expected to stimulate the accelerator pedal module market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Denso Corporation

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

• United Automotive Electronic Systems Co. Ltd.

• F-TECH Inc.

• Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.

• Yorozu Corporation

• Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Mikuni Corporation

• Kyung Chang Industrial Co. Ltd.

• TT Electronics plc

• Alfmeier Praezision SE

• AIDA-America, Corp.

• AKITA KOGYO Co. Ltd.

• Bellsonica Corporation

• Chiyoda Corporation

• Chiyoda Kogyo Co. Ltd.

• Hanya Seisakusho Co. Ltd.

• Kuroda Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Pedal Material:

• Plastic

• Metal

Breakup by Pedal Type:

• Floor Mounted

• Suspended

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by End-User:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

