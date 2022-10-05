Quest NetVault Plus 13.1 Accelerates Recovery Time, Reduces Data Loss and Enables Backup to Object Storage

Solution helps IT organizations meet demanding RTO, RPO objectives while reducing costs

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest® Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced enhancements to NetVault® Plus – a cloud-ready enterprise data protection solution that enables protection and recovery of all systems, applications and data across a complex IT environment. NetVault Plus 13.1 users can now gain instant restore of systems, applications and data, reduce the risk of data loss through continuous data protection and significantly lower backup storage costs using deduplicated storage, both on-premises and in the cloud.



The shift from the traditional office to a more hybrid workplace has upped the ante when it comes to data protection and backup and recovery efforts. A recent trends report found that 67% of organizations now use cloud services as part of their data protection strategies, and 42% of IT leaders consider hybrid‑cloud workload protection the most important aspect of enterprise backup. In the same report, 20% of IT implementers say improving recovery point objectives (RPO) and recovery time objectives (RTO) will drive changing their backup solution in 2022.

NetVault Plus 13.1 provides a new continuous data protection workflow. Featuring incremental forever backups and synthetic full creation at the storage layer. Users can also leverage the new workflow with VMware virtual machines and their Microsoft 365 data including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams, OneDrive and Azure Active Directory. This enhancement allows users to run backups more frequently to reduce the risk of data loss and damage and address demanding RPOs.

This innovative protection technology also enables NetVault Plus 13.1 to offer instant restoration for VMware virtual environments. It allows users to either instantly recover a virtual machine back to production or simply boot for testing, from any incremental point directly from immutable deduplicated storage. This reduces costs by decreasing time to recovery and removing the need for special hardware appliances, non-deduplicated landing zones or staging areas.

“As market demands and challenges grow, Quest’s award-winning NetVault Plus data protection solution continues to advance to help organizations meet demanding RTO and RPO parameters and attain their business continuity and disaster recovery goals,” said Heath Thompson, President and GM, ISM at Quest. “With its broad system, application, virtualization and cloud support, NetVault Plus 13.1 delivers a powerful yet easy to use data protection solution that is used globally to protect data centers, remote office and cloud resources.”

NetVault Plus 13.1 adds:

Continuous data protection and instant of VMware virtual machines.

Continuous data protection for Microsoft Office 365 data to deduplicated immutable storage.

Instant restore of VMware virtual machines direct from deduplicated, immutable storage.

Backup direct to object storage provides simplified SaaS application protection leveraging native cloud storage.

Immutable backup storage helps organizations protect business-critical systems, applications and data, reducing risks of successful ransomware or cyber-attack.

Enterprise class data protection for hybrid, cloud environments ensuring business resilience through disaster recovery readiness.

NetVault Plus 13.1 also provides the ability to backup directly to S3 compatible object storage in public cloud, private cloud and on-premises object storage arrays, allowing adoption of cloud workflows and simple storage mechanisms.

To learn more about Quest NetVault Plus 13.1, visit the Quest NetVault Plus webpage .

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge, from maximizing the value of their data to Active Directory and Office 365 management, and cybersecurity resilience. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to become data empowered, deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges, and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

