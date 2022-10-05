Led Chip Market Share, Size, Industry Growth Overview, Top Manufacturers Analysis, and Forecast Report 2022-2027

Led Chip Market Size

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “LED Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global LED chip market size reached a value of US$ 21.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.96% during 2022-2027. Light-emitting diode or LED chip represents the core components in the LED lighting systems. It is available in numerous categories that include blue LED chips, red LED chips, green LED chips, infrared LED chips, yellow LED chips, white LED chips, and more. These LED chip variants have diverse ratings based on voltage, wavelength, and brightness. They mainly assist in determining the color and quality of lights, such as red, blue, green, white, and yellow and aid in improving the efficiency of light systems. Consequently, LED chip materials find extensive utilization in backlighting, illumination, automotive, signs and signal, etc.

Global LED Chip Market Trends:

The elevating usage of LED lighting in interior and exterior parts of vehicles is primarily driving the LED chip market. In addition to this, the development of high-powered Chip on Board (COB) circuits and micro LED technologies that offer excellent performance in brightness and contrast as compared to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and ensure fast response time, low power consumption, and reliability is also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising LED niche lighting in the fields of harbor lighting, fishing lighting, healthcare lighting, marine, and horticulture lighting and the increasing investments undertaken by leading market players in product innovation to improve the features of LEDs for high-end applications are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the growing product adoption in communication technology and for developing new video displays and sensors is further catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the emerging trend of using Ultraviolet-C (UVC) LED products, mostly for surface disinfection, on account of the sudden spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to propel the LED chip market in the coming years.

Global LED Chip Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• AVA Technologies Inc.

• Bright LED Electronics Corporation

• Cree

• Bridgelux

• Hitachi Cable

• Huga Optech

• Dowa Electronics Materials Co Ltd.

• Epistar Corporation

• Nichia Corporation

• Formosa Epitaxy Inc.

• Goldeneye INC.

• Kingbright

• Optek Technology Ltd.

• Osa Opto Light Gmbh

• Osram Opto Semiconductors

Breakup by Product:

• Blue LED Chips

• Red LED Chips

• Green LED Chips

• Infrared LED Chips

• Yellow LED Chips

• White LED Chips

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Backlighting

• Illumination

• Automotive

• Signs and Signal

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

