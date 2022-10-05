Xenon Gas Market Price, Industry Growth, Top Producers Overview, Share, Size, and Analysis Report 2022-2027

Xenon Gas Market

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Xenon Gas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global xenon gas market size reached US$ 242 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 350.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2022-2027. Xenon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, inflammable, monatomic, and nonreactive noble gas. It is the brightest noble gas and emits blue light when an electric current is passed through, which is generally utilized for lighting. It is a trace gas that can be found in the earth’s atmosphere and can also be obtained or produced commercially as a by-product during the separation of oxygen and nitrogen in air-separation units. It is stored in metal containers or sealed glass under standard temperature and pressure.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Xenon Gas Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for satellites. In line with this, xenon gas is an excellent propellant for the electric ion propulsion system, which is gaining significant traction in the satellite industry. Furthermore, the utilization of gas in the semiconductor industry for the etching process is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, there has been a rising demand for gas in the medical industry as xenon is a highly effective anesthesia and neuro-protector. Moreover, the growing demand for insulated windows in commercial and industrial spaces is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, ongoing research and development activities in the healthcare industry are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the xenon gas market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Airgas

• Air Liquide

• Linde

• Messer

• Praxair

• Air Water

• American Gas

• BASF

• Core Gas

• Matheson Tri-Gas

• Proton Gas

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Packaged

• Merchant

• On-site

Breakup by End-User:

• Imaging and lighting

• Automotive and transportation

• Aviation and aerospace

• Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance 2016-2021

• Market Outlook 2022-2027

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

