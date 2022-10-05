Most streamed Fakaza Vibes Amapiano Music playlist 

The Fakaza vibes playlist was mostly listened to by young residents, with 44% of listeners aged 26 to 35, followed by 35% of listeners aged 18 to 25.

ST, COSMO CITY, ROODEPOORT, CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to data from January to September, music streaming provider Fakazavibes' Amapiano Download playlist was the most played on its platform in South Africa.Amapiano is a relatively recent electronic genre that evolved in various sections of South Africa's Gauteng province. It combines elements of deep house, jazz, and kwaito, with powerful piano and synth lines.The playlist, which debuted in June of last year, was largely streamed by young Johannesburg residents, with 44% of its listeners aged 26 to 35, followed by 35% of listeners aged 18 to 25.According to Fakaza vibes, the genre has achieved tremendous appeal across the continent. "Our playlist has gained traction in Namibia, Zambia, Mozambique, and Malawi." "As a result of its widespread popularity, musicians from around the continent are embracing this new form of house music, from fresh new recordings to remixes of popular tunes," the publication stated."It's hardly unexpected to observe amapiano's growing appeal domestically and in neighboring countries," stated Fakazavibes' Africa music editor. It's a distinct sound that has sparked a movement and a dance culture. Our playlist honors the musicians who are driving the movement as it spreads throughout the world."Amapiano's demeanor is paradoxical: it's lyrical and innocent yet sexual, with bright melodies and occasional rough and repeated choruses that hit strongly in the Johannesburg and Pretoria townships where bedroom producers initially popularized it.Amapiano, like its forefathers kwaito and gqom, embodies the musical attitude of the township. Its various allusions to '90s house, jazz, and church music produce a sound that is occasionally nostalgic and interlaced with cultural components that many people can relate to. This has also allowed it to deviate from the typical trajectory of pop consumption, which is heavily reliant on the media. The underground music sensation was brewed in the streets, heard in local bars, and shared on WhatsApp networks before it reached commercial radio stations.Also instrumental to its development was the late DJ Papers 707, who became popular for dancing with a bottle or glass of Hennessy as a prop. Footage of him, along with the chant "dance like Papers", quickly went viral, further provoking interest across the country. DJ Maphorisa , 2woshort, Kabza De Small, Mr JazziQ, Focalistic, Young Stunna, Cassper Nyovest, Emtee, Daliwonga, DJ Tira, AKA (rapper) and More followed Suite.However, it reached a tipping point when YFM radio DJ and urban culture specialist Da Kruk opened doors for many aspiring amapiano musicians by devoting an hour of his radio program to their music. This resulted in additional bookings and performances. "Amapiano is one of the few genres where a man who is famous for his mixtapes on YouTube, WhatsApp, and Datafilehost is really getting shows and gigs. That's not something you hear a lot in hip hop or Afro-house. There is always a business person determining where the artist should go and how much money the artist should make "explained Da Kruk.The early amapiano compositions and mixes were experimental and showed a spirit of independence, devoid of any particular style but drew influence from a variety of sources. In the absence of gatekeepers, organic expansion across cultural boundaries would occur.