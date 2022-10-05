Myonex Completes Acquisition of Hubertus Clinical Trial and Packaging Business

Myonex, a leading global clinical trial supply company, announced today the completion of its acquisition of the clinical trial and packaging business of Hubertus Apotheke, located in Berlin, Germany. The new entity, Myonex GmbH, supports the company's recent growth and strengthens its presence throughout the European Union.

"The new Berlin location strengthens our capabilities and resources inside the EU for both packaging and sourcing, including decentralized trials," said James Lovett, Chief Executive Officer at Myonex. "In particular, our new German location can provide a range of packaging services, including secondary and primary packaging. Our experienced team in Berlin works with flexibility and efficiency to help our clients advance their development of new medicines." The Berlin location will remain under the leadership of Stefan Dittmann, PhD, who will report to Markus Vogt, PhD., Myonex Vice President, Clinical Trial Packaging and Distribution.

Both companies originated as pharmacies more than 30 years ago, are privately owned, and share similar client-focused cultures. Hubertus has retained its pharmacy business for nonclinical trial business.

"We have been working diligently to streamline this transition for our partners and to make it virtually seamless for our customers," said Dr. Vogt. "We are excited about all the ways our new capabilities can support all phases of their clinical trials."

About Myonex

Myonex is a leading global clinical trial supply company with more than 30 years of experience supporting sponsors ranging from Big Pharma to small biotech, as well as CROs, and other service providers. Its four unique services—sourcing, packaging/labeling, ancillaries, and patient solutions—that work together to create flexibility, improve effectiveness, increase efficiency, and eliminate waste. The company problem-solves and tailors solutions to the specific requirements and complexities of each trial, and sponsors and CROs benefit from the simplicity of having a single vendor that can provide an optimized, integrated clinical trial supply strategy that saves time and money. Learn more at www.myonex.com.

